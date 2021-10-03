Southeastern suffers its first loss of the season

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — In a battle of unbeaten teams that featured four ties and five lead changes, Southeastern Oklahoma State came up just short of another win over a ranked team in a 27-24 loss against No. 13 Henderson State in Great American Conference action at Paul Laird Field.

Daulton Hatley went 19-of-30 for 219 yards and two scores while adding 25 yards rushing on nine carries while Bells native Hunter Hawthorne turned in a career day with four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, Braxton Kincade pulled down five catches for 54 yards, Duce Pittman added three receptions for 32 yards and a score, Deundre Wheeler ran for a touchdown and Trey Keatts added a 33-yard field goal for the Storm (4-1, 4-1), who travel to Southern Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Southeastern forced a three-and-out to open the game and then marched the ensuing possession 69 yards in 10 plays as Wheeler capping the drive with a nine-yard TD run to take a 7-0 lead at the 8:46 mark of the first quarter.

The teams then traded fruitless drives for the remainder of the first quarter before the Reddies blocked a Jackson Nalley punt that went out of bounds at the Storm’s 13-yard line.

Four plays later Adam Morse found Chase Lodree for a two-yard touchdown pass that tied the game less than a minute into the second quarter.

Southeastern answered by going 68 yards in nine plays, the last a Hatley to Hawthorne TD toss from 16 yards out to take a 14-7 lead with 8:56 to go in the half.

Henderson State answered on its next drive, which ended with a 25 yard touchdown pass from Morse to Mike Benning and it took a 21-14 lead on its last possession of the half when Duce Sproles scored from three yards out with 38 seconds to play.

The Storm used chunk plays on its first drive of the second half to move the ball by covering 75 yards on just six snaps with Hatley finding Pittman for a 13-yard TD connection that knotted the game at 21 with 12:36 to go in the third.

The Reddies then burned 9:57 off the clock with an 18-play drive that was capped by a 33-yard Temo Martinez field goal to take a 24-21 advantage with 2:34 to play in the third quarter.

Southeastern once again answered, going 56 yards in 14 plays and taking 5:32 before Keatts connected on a 33-yard field goal to tie the game at 24.

Harding put together what turned out to be the deciding drive that ended with a 36-yard Martinez field goal, which fashioned the final score.

The Storm reached midfield but was forced to punt with five minutes remaining and Harding ran out the clock to make sure Southeastern wouldn’t get a final chance to either force overtime or win the game outright.