College Roundup — Austin College volleyball tops Schreiner in four

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Austin College volleyball team capped its weekend against three Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference foes with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory against Schreiner.

Riley Abernathy had 19 kills and 10 digs, Victoria Smith added 11 kills, Olivia Linton chipped in eight kills and Briana Barch finished with seven kills for the 'Roos (12-3, 3-2), who host Randall and Howard Payne in a non-conference double-header on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Talley handed out 30 assists, Brianne Tseng totaled 21 assists, Mari Prazak and Chloe Miller each collected 16 digs for Austin College.

AC dropped a pair of matches against nationally ranked teams, falling 20-25, 17-25, 19-25 to No. 3-ranked Trinity and 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 14-15, against No. 17-ranked Southwestern.

In the loss to Trinity, Smith had nine kills while Linton added eight kills. Mari Prazak had 14 digs, Brooklyn Talley had 14 assists, including the 2,000th of her career, and Brianne Tseng chipped in 11 assists and five digs

In the loss to Southwestern, Smith again led the way with 11 kills while Abernethy had 10 kills and 28 digs and Linton finished with nine kills.

Prazak totaled 29 digs, Chloe Miller chipped in 21 digs, Tseng had 14 assists and 14 digs and Talley handed out 25 assists to go with 11 digs for the 'Roos.

AC men's soccer loses late

IRVING — The Austin College men's soccer team lost, 3-2, to the University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action as the Crusaders found the back of the net in the final moments for the winning goal.

It was a scoreless affair until just over 35 minutes in, when Dallas (4-4, 1-0) got on the board with a goal by Chase Reynolds and it stayed that way until Louis Catchpole evened things up in the 50th minute for Austin College (2-7, 0-1).

Reynolds scored again less than four minutes later to put the Crusaders back on top 2-1, but Jacob Tekle equalized on a penalty kick in the 61st minute.

Right before the match was headed to overtime, Reynolds found the net for the third time at the 89:29 mark to give Dallas the win. The Crusaders finished the match with a 13-12 shot edge, and Connor Tullis made five saves for the 'Roos in the defeat.

Austin College will host Colorado College on Sunday afternoon.

'Roos women's soccer shut out

IRVING — The Austin College women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision at the University of Dallas as the Crusaders tallied twice in the second half of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference match.

Austin College (1-8, 0-1) was able to keep Dallas off the board in the first half thanks to a strong defensive effort anchored by Kenedie Lane in goal. The Crusaders out-shot the 'Roos 12-0 in the first 45 minutes but couldn't net a goal.

It stayed scoreless until the 71st minute when Avery Seaman got the Crusaders on the board. Dallas tacked on another goal from Seaman in the 88th minute on a feed from Maddie Rodriguez.

Dallas held a 25-2 shot advantage in the match, with Lane making 16 saves for Austin College, which is off until playing at Trinity on Oct. 15.