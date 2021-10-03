Austin College loses against top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor

Herald Democrat

The Austin College football team hosted No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor and lost the American Southwest Conference match-up, 56-0, at Jerry Apple Stadium.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (5-0, 4-0), jumped on top early and finished the opening quarter leading 21-0 on their way to a 35-0 half-time margin and Austin College (1-3, 1-3) struggled offensively throughout the day.

The Crusaders scored three plays into the game when Kyle King found Aaron Sims for a 37-yard touchdown pass. King added a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brenton Martin later in the quarter and King got loose for a 52-yard touchdown run with 2:37 left in the opening frame.

Mary Hardin-Baylor added another score early in the second when Alphonso Thomas plunged in from a yard out at the 12:33 mark to make it 28-0 and Martin caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Bowden to make it 35-0 with 6:53 left before the break.

Austin College had an opportunity to get on the board late in the half after Ethan Harris picked off a deflected pass deep in Mary Hardin-Baylor territory to set the ‘Roos up at the 18-yard line, but Austin College failed to convert on fourth-and-goal from the four.

Mary Hardin-Baylor scored again with 6:47 left in the third quarter as King had a four-yard TD run to make it 42-0 with what would be the only score of the quarter

A 15-yard touchdown run from Bowden came less in a minute into the fourth quarter and the Crusaders tacked on one more score late when Montana Miller scored from two yards out with 1:53 remaining.

The Crusaders out-gained Austin College, 480-117, with 89 of those yards for Austin College coming on the ground. Maurice Reed led the 'Roos with 31 yards on seven carries while Tyler James completed 7-of-15 attempts for 28 yards. Reed also paced the 'Roos with three catches for 17 yards. Grady Harper led Austin College with a game-high 15 tackles and Jarrett Pleasant added seven stops and two pass breakups.

King went 8-of-10 for 141 yards and two touchdowns for the Cru, and Thomas carried the ball nine times for 63 yards. Martin caught three passes for 61 yards in a balanced offensive attack, while Omari Frazier had seven tackles to lead Mary Hardin-Baylor.