Whitesboro pulls away from Boyd in 4-3A (I) action

Carrie Johnson

For the Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO – The Bearcats made a push to earn their second straight win to start district play as Whitesboro turned a close game at half-time into a 36-14 victory over the Boyd Yellowjackets in a 4-3A (I) match-up.

The Bearcats (3-2, 2-0) did not allow a point after the first quarter and used the passing of Mac Harper, who completed 21-of-27 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns to stay atop the district standings going into a showdown with Brock.

“I was proud of our kids for responding to adversity early and finding a way to play a really clean second half. Scoring 28 unanswered points and pitching a shut out in the second half always makes for a good night,” Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan said.

Asher Contreras had 20 carries for 94 yards to go along with a touchdown catch while Jake Hermes Jake had six receptions for 84 yards and a score, Jace Sanders caught seven passes for 44 yards and a TD and Sean Schares ran for two touchdowns for the Bearcats.

Boyd (0-5, 0-2) used some big plays to take the early advantage but couldn’t maintain that, thanks in large part to turnovers.

“Credit to Coach Fagan and Whitesboro for their plan, forcing us into some obvious pass situations and playing hard the whole night,” Boyd head coach Ian Ritchey said. “I thought our kids competed well early but it’s tough to overcome that many turnovers over the course of a game.”

The Yellowjackets started the game by recovering a fumble on Whitesboro’s first snap and then was quickly followed up by a 31-yard pass to Mason Turner that led to Rendyn Lamance’s one-yard TD run with 8:27 left in the first quarter.

Whitesboro answered with a push down the field where eventually Harper scrambled and found Jace Sanders in the back of the end zone for a seven-yard TD. Contreras ran in the two-point conversion to put Whitesboro up 8-7 with 3:13 to go in the frame.

It didn’t take long for Boyd to respond. Jaiylen McGilvery had a huge 63-yard slant route catch up the left side that was followed by a four-yard TD run from Lamance to put the Yellowjackets back up 14-8.

The game then turned into a defensive battle. Boyd stayed in front on a strip sack and recovery from Dakota Barrow at the end of the first quarter but a tipped pass resulted in an interception by Sanders to get the ball back for the Bearcats.

After forcing a punt, the Yellowjackets lost a fumble. Whitesboro gave the ball back on a sack and then Karter Sluder intercepted a pass late in the second quarter.

The Bearcats were able to turn that into points when Harper connected with Contreras on the left side of the field and his dive for the end zone put Whitesboro up, 15-14, with 1:14 to go in the second quarter.

Sanders came up with another interception early in the third quarter to give the Bearcats possession at midfield.

Schares capped that drive with a three-yard touchdown and Whitesboro extended its lead to 29-14 later in the third on Hermes’ 38-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline with 3:31 left in the third.

The fourth quarter started off with a QB keeper from Harper for 20 yards that was followed up by Schares closing out the scoring on an eight-yard run with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Whitesboro continued to dominate defensively as Boyd never really threatened to get back in the game.