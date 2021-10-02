Week 6 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Longview     2-0  5-1 203 109

Tyler            1-0  3-2 174 142

H. Park        1-0  4-1 164 130

Sherman     1-1  3-3 156 201

M. North      1-1  2-4 187 238

Wylie East   0-2  2-3  85 164

W. Mesquite 0-2  2-4 211 216

Thursday, Sept. 30

Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38

Friday, Oct. 1

Longview 56, Wylie East 0

(Tyler bye)

Friday, Oct. 8

McKinney North at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.

Longview at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

(Sherman bye)

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Lovejoy        3-0  5-0 295 63

Frisco          3-0  5-0 258 101

F. Liberty     3-1  5-1 253 179

Denison       2-1  4-1 156 127

F. Memorial 2-2  4-2 222 184

P. Rock Hill 1-3  2-4 201 193

Lake Dallas 1-3  3-3 194 216

Princeton     1-3  3-3 183 195

F. Leb. Trail 0-3  1-4 114 208

Friday, Oct. 1

Denison 43, Frisco Memorial 24

Lovejoy 55, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Princeton 14, Lake Dallas 12

Frisco 43, Frisco Liberty 7

(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)

Thursday, Oct. 7

Frisco Memorial at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Lake Dallas at Denison, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Frisco Lebanon Trail at Frisco Liberty (The Star), 7 p.m.

(Prosper Rock Hill bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Aubrey         0-0  6-0 272 79

V. Alstyne    0-0  5-1 234 117

Celina          0-0  4-1 162 80

Krum           0-0  4-2 243 105

Sanger        0-0  4-2 294 168

Friday, Oct. 1

Van Alstyne 24, Bullard 6

Sanger 55, Vernon 39

Krum 55, Venus 6

Aubrey 52, Godley 24

(Celina bye)

Friday, Oct. 8

Krum at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

(Sanger bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Whitesboro  2-0  3-2 131 143

Brock           2-0  5-0 212 44

Pilot Point    2-0  3-2 160 147

Paradise      1-1  4-1 178 79

Peaster        1-1  4-1 218 71

Ponder        0-2  3-2 173 146

Bowie          0-2  2-3 131 180

Boyd            0-2  0-5 109 219

Friday, Oct. 1

Whitesboro 36, Boyd 14

Brock 35, Paradise 16

Peaster 54, Ponder 25

Pilot Point 65, Bowie 18

Friday, Oct. 8

Whitesboro at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.

Peaster at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Pottsboro     2-0  2-2 152121

Mt. Vernon  2-0  5-0 262 83

Mineola       2-0  3-2 147 116

Bonham       1-1  2-3 195 236

Winnsboro   1-1  3-2 214 131

Rains           0-2  1-3  79 163

Commerce  0-2  1-4 130 222

Howe           0-2  0-5  96 225

Friday, Oct. 1

Winnsboro 70, Howe 17

Pottsboro 45, Emory Rains 0

Mineola 31, Bonham 22

Mount Vernon 63, Commerce 22

Friday, Oct. 8

Howe at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.

Pottsboro at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Bonham at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         2-0  6-0 278 41

S&S             2-0  2-4 116 192

Bells            1-1  3-3 1200 164

Whitewright 1-1  2-4 136 172

Lone Oak    0-1  2-3 103 115

Leonard       0-1  3-1 177 93

Blue Ridge  0-2  1-5  91 200

Thursday, Sept. 30

Gunter 41, Bells 14

Friday, Oct. 1

S&S 21, Lone Oak 20

Whitewright 31, Blue Ridge 13

(Leonard bye)

Friday, Oct. 8

Whitewright at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Bells at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Leonard at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.

(S&S bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Trenton        0-0  3-1 131 78

Alvord          0-0  3-2 172 159

Collinsville   0-0  2-3 133 160

Tioga           0-0  2-3 199 107

Lindsay        0-0  2-3 164 150

Tom Bean   0-0  0-4  34 145

Friday, Oct. 1

Alvord 55, Chico 6

Muenster 56, Collinsville 13

(Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton bye)

Friday, Oct. 8

Trenton at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.

Alvord at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.

Collinsville at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

C. Classical 1-0  3-2 389 270

I. Faustina   1-0  5-0 280 64

A. Christian 2-1  5-1 287 148

PCA North   1-2  3-3 307 264

D. Fairhill     0-1  0-5  81 292

TCS             0-1  0-6  65 301

Friday, Oct. 1

Prestonwood Christian Academy North 59, Texoma Christian 14

Azle Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

Strawn 114, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 97

(Irving Faustina bye)

Friday, Oct. 8

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Azle Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Fairhill at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7 p.m.

Tyler King’s Academy at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.

(Texoma Christian bye)