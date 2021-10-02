Week 6 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Longview 2-0 5-1 203 109
Tyler 1-0 3-2 174 142
H. Park 1-0 4-1 164 130
Sherman 1-1 3-3 156 201
M. North 1-1 2-4 187 238
Wylie East 0-2 2-3 85 164
W. Mesquite 0-2 2-4 211 216
Thursday, Sept. 30
Highland Park 35, Sherman 17
McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38
Friday, Oct. 1
Longview 56, Wylie East 0
(Tyler bye)
Friday, Oct. 8
McKinney North at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.
Longview at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
(Sherman bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Lovejoy 3-0 5-0 295 63
Frisco 3-0 5-0 258 101
F. Liberty 3-1 5-1 253 179
Denison 2-1 4-1 156 127
F. Memorial 2-2 4-2 222 184
P. Rock Hill 1-3 2-4 201 193
Lake Dallas 1-3 3-3 194 216
Princeton 1-3 3-3 183 195
F. Leb. Trail 0-3 1-4 114 208
Friday, Oct. 1
Denison 43, Frisco Memorial 24
Lovejoy 55, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Princeton 14, Lake Dallas 12
Frisco 43, Frisco Liberty 7
(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)
Thursday, Oct. 7
Frisco Memorial at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Lake Dallas at Denison, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Frisco Lebanon Trail at Frisco Liberty (The Star), 7 p.m.
(Prosper Rock Hill bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Aubrey 0-0 6-0 272 79
V. Alstyne 0-0 5-1 234 117
Celina 0-0 4-1 162 80
Krum 0-0 4-2 243 105
Sanger 0-0 4-2 294 168
Friday, Oct. 1
Van Alstyne 24, Bullard 6
Sanger 55, Vernon 39
Krum 55, Venus 6
Aubrey 52, Godley 24
(Celina bye)
Friday, Oct. 8
Krum at Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
(Sanger bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Whitesboro 2-0 3-2 131 143
Brock 2-0 5-0 212 44
Pilot Point 2-0 3-2 160 147
Paradise 1-1 4-1 178 79
Peaster 1-1 4-1 218 71
Ponder 0-2 3-2 173 146
Bowie 0-2 2-3 131 180
Boyd 0-2 0-5 109 219
Friday, Oct. 1
Whitesboro 36, Boyd 14
Brock 35, Paradise 16
Peaster 54, Ponder 25
Pilot Point 65, Bowie 18
Friday, Oct. 8
Whitesboro at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise at Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m.
Peaster at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pottsboro 2-0 2-2 152121
Mt. Vernon 2-0 5-0 262 83
Mineola 2-0 3-2 147 116
Bonham 1-1 2-3 195 236
Winnsboro 1-1 3-2 214 131
Rains 0-2 1-3 79 163
Commerce 0-2 1-4 130 222
Howe 0-2 0-5 96 225
Friday, Oct. 1
Winnsboro 70, Howe 17
Pottsboro 45, Emory Rains 0
Mineola 31, Bonham 22
Mount Vernon 63, Commerce 22
Friday, Oct. 8
Howe at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.
Pottsboro at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 2-0 6-0 278 41
S&S 2-0 2-4 116 192
Bells 1-1 3-3 1200 164
Whitewright 1-1 2-4 136 172
Lone Oak 0-1 2-3 103 115
Leonard 0-1 3-1 177 93
Blue Ridge 0-2 1-5 91 200
Thursday, Sept. 30
Gunter 41, Bells 14
Friday, Oct. 1
S&S 21, Lone Oak 20
Whitewright 31, Blue Ridge 13
(Leonard bye)
Friday, Oct. 8
Whitewright at Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Bells at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Leonard at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
(S&S bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Trenton 0-0 3-1 131 78
Alvord 0-0 3-2 172 159
Collinsville 0-0 2-3 133 160
Tioga 0-0 2-3 199 107
Lindsay 0-0 2-3 164 150
Tom Bean 0-0 0-4 34 145
Friday, Oct. 1
Alvord 55, Chico 6
Muenster 56, Collinsville 13
(Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton bye)
Friday, Oct. 8
Trenton at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
Alvord at Tom Bean, 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
C. Classical 1-0 3-2 389 270
I. Faustina 1-0 5-0 280 64
A. Christian 2-1 5-1 287 148
PCA North 1-2 3-3 307 264
D. Fairhill 0-1 0-5 81 292
TCS 0-1 0-6 65 301
Friday, Oct. 1
Prestonwood Christian Academy North 59, Texoma Christian 14
Azle Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6
Strawn 114, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 97
(Irving Faustina bye)
Friday, Oct. 8
Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Azle Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Fairhill at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 7 p.m.
Tyler King’s Academy at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.
(Texoma Christian bye)