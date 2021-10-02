Volleyball Roundup — Pottsboro sweeps Leonard; Tom Bean sets win mark

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — Ciara Redden put down 10 kills as the second-place Lady Cardinals swept Leonard, 25-10, 25-11, 26-24, in District 11-3A action.

Palyn Reid totaled six kills, 12 assists and eight aces, Taylor Hayes added six kills, Jordyn Hampton handed out14 assists to go with four digs, Autumn Graley collected seven digs and Ava Sims chipped in three aces for Pottsboro (21-8, 5-2), which starts the second half of district play at Bells on Tuesday night.

Gunter 3, Bells 0

In Bells, Rayanna Mauldin had 11 kills and three digs as first-place Gunter defeated Bells, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9, in 11-3A action.

Hanna Rubis put down eight kills, Miranda Putnicki added seven kills, Adi Henry handed out 18 assists and Briley Singleton collected 15 digs for Gunter (23-6, 7-0), which plays at Howe on Tuesday to kick off the second half of district play.

Bailee Dorris had eight kills and a pair of blocks, Emery Howard added four kills, Bailey Floyd handed out six assists to go with six digs, Brooklyn Blodgett chipped in five assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected 12 digs for Bells (13-15, 2-5), which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Whitewright 3, Bonham 1

In Bonham, Ashton Long had 11 kills, 15 digs and four aces as Whitewright moved into a fourth-place tie with Bonham after a 23-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Lady Warriors in 11-3A play.

Robin Edwards added seven kills and six blocks for Whitewright (11-15, 3-4), which plays at second-place Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 3, Howe 0

In Howe, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-11, 25-15, 25-6 loss against second-place Blue Ridge to end the first half of 11-3A play.

Howe will host Gunter on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge (19-4, 5-2) opens the second half by hosting Whitewright.

District 10-5A

The Colony 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-10, 25-12, 25-23 loss against third-place The Colony in district action.

Denison (6-25, 0-7) will host Wylie East, which is tied with The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill in third place, on Tuesday night.

District 9-4A

Aubrey 3, Van Alstyne 1

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers suffered a 26-24, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22 loss against second-place Aubrey to end the first half of district play.

Van Alstyne (19-13, 2-4) will travel to Anna on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Boyd 3, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 13 kills, nine assists and five digs for the Lady Bearcats but first-place Boyd earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 victory over Whitesboro in district play.

Jenna King and Addisen McBride each put down five kills while King chipped in 10 digs, Maddy Cole handed out 15 assists and Abby Robinson collected four digs for Whitesboro (12-19, 1-6), which hosts Ponder on Tuesday night.

Paradise 3, S&S 0

In Paradise, Paige Turner had six kills and four blocks for S&S but second-place Paradise earned a 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 victory over the Lady Rams to close out the first half of district play.

Kendal Fellegy added six kills, two blocks and two aces for S&S (18-10, 2-5), which hosts Valley View on Tuesday.

District 16-2A

Tioga 3, Trenton 0

In Trenton, Kaitlyn Garrison had 10 digs and four aces as third-place Tioga swept Trenton, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24, in district action.

Gabby Ayala and Lauren Sheppard each put down six kills while Annsleigh Koberick totaled four aces and 14 assists for Tioga (10-16, 5-2), which hosts Dodd City on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean 3, Dodd City 0

In Dodd City, first-place Tom Bean set a school record for victories with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 sweep against Dodd City in district action.

The Lady Tomcats (23-4, 7-0) surpassed last season’s win total when they reached the Class 2A Region II semifinals.

Tom Bean will host Savoy on Tuesday night.