S&S rallies past Lone Oak to improve to 2-0 in district play

Bryce Brakebill

For the Herald Democrat

SADLER — Chase Sloan had a pair of touchdown runs as the S&S Rams pulled off a fourth quarter comeback to beat Lone Oak, 21-20, and remain undefeated in District 8-3A (II) action.

After getting just a second-quarter touchdown and trailing 20-7 heading to the final 12 minutes, the Rams (2-4, 2-0) dominated on both sides of the ball to complete the comeback.

It started early in the fourth on Sloan’s four-yard TD run with 9:50 remaining to cap a drive that was helped along by a 34-yard pass from Kota Richardson to Hunter Blanscett.

That pulled S&S, which started district play with a pair of wins for the first time since 2015, within six points but it still needed to keep Lone Oak (2-3, 0-1) off the board.

The Rams forced a punt and then put together a 58-yard drive and went in front on Sloan’s six-yard run with 7:13 left in the game.

Clinging to the one-point lead, S&S was able to keep the clock moving with its running attack, which picked up 334 yards on 50 carries and nearly produced three 100-yard rushers.

Richardson led the way with 132 yards on 17 carries while Josh Pittner added 15 carries for 119 yards and Sloan totaled 16 carries for 73 yards with all three touchdowns.

Mariano Rincon led Lone Oak with 21 carries for 131 yards while Adrian Gudgel chipped in five rushes for 85 yards and a score.

Lone Oak started the game with an immediate lead after an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Aaron Porter.

Neither offense was able to do much in the first quarter, although Lone Oak came close to adding to its lead but Luke Ohannessian missed a 35-yard field goal attempt wide right and the Buffaloes led 7-0 at the end of the frame.

The Rams managed to tie the score in the middle of the second quarter with a 70-yard scoring drive that featured a punishing 22-yard run by Pittner and a 29-yard reception from Colten Courville.

Sloan ended up finishing off the possession with a four-yard touchdown run and the score remained deadlocked at seven for the final seven-plus minutes of the half.

In the third quarter, the Buffaloes found the end zone with their first offensive series going 32 yards and ending with a one-yard touchdown keeper Gudgel but Ohannessian missed the extra point, which would costly a quarter and a half later.

Lone Oak extended its lead in the final minute of the third when S&S was forced to punt deep in its own end. Austin Ramm snagged the line drive and returned it 18 yards for a score to give the Buffaloes a 13-point lead.

The Rams will enjoy their bye week on Friday before traveling to Whitewright on Oct. 15 while Lone Oak will host Whitewright on Friday.