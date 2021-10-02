Football Roundup — Whitewright beats Blue Ridge; Cardinals blank Rains

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Kayden Carraway had 23 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 189 yards and a TD as Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge, 31-13, in District 8-3A (II) action.

Maverick Sartain finished with five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, Allison Peck kicked a 20-yard field goal, Colby Jones ran eight times for 35 yards to go with two receptions for 55 yards and Xy’rion Daniels added 55 yards on six carries for Whitewright (2-4, 1-1), which travels to Lone Oak on Friday.

Jonathan Garza had three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown and 10 catches for 90 yards to lead Blue Ridge (1-5, 0-2), which hosts Bells on Friday.

District 5-3A (I)

Pottsboro 45, Emory Rains 0

In Pottsboro, Reid Thompson returned a punt 42 yards for a touchdown and finished with three catches for 20 yards and a TD as the Cardinals defeated Emory Rains in district action.

Major McBride had 13 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, Jett Carroll completed 9-of-11 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 73 yards and a score on 13 carries, Jake Kubik added five catches for 63 yards and a score and Halen Flanagan ran for a touchdown for Pottsboro (2-2, 2-0), which travels to Commerce on Friday.

Audie McAree had 20 carries for 46 yards to lead Emory Rains (1-3, 0-2), which hosts Howe on Friday.

Winnsboro 70, Howe 17

In Winnsboro, Cooper Jones and Ethan Lopez had touchdown catches during the Bulldogs’ loss against Winnsboro in district action.

Austin Haley had the TD throw to Jones, Kaleb McNutt made the scoring pass to Lopez and Daniel Del Angel kicked a 34-yard field goal for Howe (0-5, 0-2), which plays at Emory Rains on Friday.

The Bulldogs have lost 17 straight games.

Kyler Finney had three touchdown passes while Crayton Klika ran for two scores for Winnsboro (3-2, 1-1).

TAPPS Division III District 2

Prestonwood North 59, Texoma Christian 14

In Sherman, Chase Whitson returned an interception for a touchdown for Texoma Christian but Prestonwood North earned the district victory in the Eagles’ district opener.

Hayden Turner had eight carries for 27 yards and a touchdown and Christian Garcia caught a pass for six yards for Texoma Christian (0-6, 0-1), which has the district bye on Friday night.

Caden Copeland threw four touchdown passes — two apiece to Tucker Richardson and Caleb Drake — for Prestonwood North (3-3, 1-2).

Non-district

Van Alstyne 24, Bullard 6

In Van Alstyne, Jaden Mahan ran 18 times for 93 yards and a touchdown as VA closed out non-district play with a victory against Bullard.

Dakota Howard returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown and caught three passes for 37 yards, Gavin Montgomery was 14-of-22 passing for 162 yards and added a TD run, Diego Hernandez kicked a 32-yard field goal and Lucas Lindley hauled in five receptions for 52 yards for Van Alstyne (5-1), which opens District 4-4A (II) play by hosting Krum on Friday.

Ayden Barrett threw a touchdown pass to Clifford Douglas for Bullard (0-6).

Muenster 56, Collinsville 13

In Collinsville, Rylan Newman had four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown during the Pirates’ non-district lost to Muenster.

Carter Scott added four receptions for 45 yards and a TD, Logan Jenkins was 20-of-40 passing for 220 yards and the two touchdowns, Nathen Bocanegra finished with six catches for 43 yards and Garrett Trevino ran 14 times for 46 yards and caught two passes for 43 yards for Collinsville (2-3), which opens District 5-2A (I) play at Lindsay on Friday.