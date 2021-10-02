Denison gets big plays early, strong defense late to beat Frisco Memorial

FRISCO – It was as perfect a start as the Yellow Jackets could have hoped for, and the ending was pretty good too.

Jadarian Price opened the game with a record-setting kickoff for a score – 105 yards – and had one of Denison’s three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to turn a four-point contest into a 43-24 victory over Frisco Memorial in District 7-5A (II) action at David Kuykendall Stadium.

Price finished with 17 carries for 100 yards – becoming the fourth Yellow Jacket with 4,000 career rushing yards – and a TD while Caleb Heavner was 16-of-22 passing for 170 yards with touchdown passes to Josh Kurtenbach and Trey Rhodes and William Wallis recovered a fumble in the end zone for Denison (4-1, 2-1), which hosts Lake Dallas on Friday.

Frisco Memorial (4-2, 2-2) lost starting quarterback Ethan Lollar to a leg injury on the Warriors’ sixth play and had to go with Braeden Mussett, a freshman, the rest of the way.

“You prepare all week for what they do. They changed everything they do. We weren’t ready for bruiserball,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “We came in at half and they focused on it. The kids adjusted and it showed second half.”

The Warriors decided to keep it on the ground 42 times as Mussett was 10-of-18 passing for 64 yards with a TD run and Brandon Tullis had 24 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Memorial averaged just 22 carries per game coming in and ran it 30 times out of 41 plays before the break, despite the fact that Mussett played in the first five games and completed 15-of-22 attempts.

“We stayed in our pass defense. We didn’t tackle well, which was part of it,” defensive coordinator Todd Wallis said. “Once we got back to our four-man front, we knew we could stop the run. I thought they handled the change well because we didn’t work on it much this week.”

On six drives in the second half, Memorial gained just 29 yards. Tullis had 26 yards on seven carries after 17 attempts for 97 yards in the first half and the Warriors ended with 218 total yards.

The only scoring in the third quarter was Ian Villarreal’s 39-yard field goal with 3:28 on the clock to make it a 21-17 contest. But the Jackets came alive in the final frame to break things open.

“They were pretty stout up front,” Whitson said. “We starting getting movement, getting into the linebackers so they couldn’t run around and make tackles.”

Dylan DeHorney had three of his eight receptions to open a drive that ended with Jack Aleman’s 29-yard touchdown run up the middle a little more than a minute into the fourth. Peyton Johnson ran in the conversion to make it a 12-point margin.

Memorial’s lone touchdown of the second half came after Dannie Knight returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to the Denison 9. Tullis scored on the first play and the Jackets’ lead was down to five.

Price, who had just four carries for four yards at half-time, capped an eight-play, 75-yard series on a 14-yard TD run with just over eight minutes remaining.

“I thought we had them on the run,” Whitson said. “It’s the same resolve I saw last week. These kids don’t give up.”

Memorial went three-and-out and Denison sealed the victory when Rhodes took a receiver screen 13 yards and worked his way through a couple defenders to get to the left pylon with 5:31 left.

Denison held a 21-14 lead at half-time as all three phases produced touchdowns.

“That may be the ultimate team goal right there,” Whitson said.

Price started it on the opening kickoff when he dropped back into the end zone and took off on the longest play in Denison history, a 105-yard return for a touchdown. He caught the ball in the middle of the end zone, veered left at the 20, avoided Villarreal’s tackle attempt before crossing midfield and stayed on his feet despite a tackle attempt at the five-yard-line

It surpassed the 102-yard kickoff return by Dave Burton against Houston St. Thomas in 1968 and the 103-yard interception return by Keleon Vaughn last season against Lovejoy. It was the fifth play of more than 100 yards in school history.

“If they make a mistake and the ball gets to you, make them pay,” Whitson said.

In the middle of the second quarter, Kurtenbach got free up the seam and was able to haul in a 63-yard TD pass from Heavner, snagging it as he approached the 25-yard line and then outraced two defenders.

Denison went up 21-7 just seconds later. A penalty on the kickoff return had the Warriors at their 11 and Mussett dropped back to pass. He was hit by Xzavier Washington near the goal line, the ball popped loose and bounced backward into the end zone, where Wallis dove on it for the touchdown with 5:52 left in the half.

Frisco Memorial shook off the turnover with an eight-play, 81-yard drive that was capped by Mussett’s keeper to the right side at the 3:10 mark of the second quarter.

Denison had a chance to add to its lead before the break when it forced a punt and got the ball at its 47 with 59 seconds left. But some time seemed to magically disappear during the next four snaps, leaving just eight ticks on the clock with the Jackets at the Memorial 43 when the scoreboard hit zeros.

Memorial had tied the game at seven on its second possession when Tullis scored on fourth-and-goal from the one with 3:29 left in the first quarter. Villarreal missed a 43-yard field goal off the left upright that would have given the Warriors a 10-7 lead in the middle of the second quarter.