Highland Park staves off Sherman's upset bid

It was a shortened half-time because the game that was played a day early dealt with a 45-minute weather delay regardless of the switch and the break between halves still might have been too long for the Sherman Bearcats.

They had played one of the perennial powers to a near stalemate and been just a few minutes away from getting to the locker room with the lead.

Even late in the third quarter, Sherman had the Highland Park Scots shaking in their kilts by making it a three-point margin.

But over the final 15 minutes the third-ranked team in the state was able to hold off the upset bid and beat Sherman, 35-17, in District 7-5A (I) action at Bearcat Stadium.

"We're very proud of the effort. We're proud they went out and played with confidence," Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. "That is the biggest thing there is — they can play with anybody. As the game wore on they gained that confidence."

Phoenix Grant had 19 carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns and completed 20-of-31 passes for 179 yards while Elijah Chapman finished with four receptions for 56 yards, Aries Jones added five catches for 42 yards and Dane Casselberry kicked a 29-yard field goal for Sherman (3-3, 1-1), which has the district bye before traveling to Longview on Oct. 15.

Christian Reeves ran for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries, Jay Cox finished with six carries for 87 yards and a score and Brennan Storer completed 13-of-18 passes for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Highland Park (4-1, 1-0), which hosts fourth-ranked Longview next Friday.

Sherman did its best to pull off the upset by trying three onside kicks, forcing a pair of turnovers and stopping another trip to the red zone that ended with Highland Park missing a field goal in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The Scots opened the second half with a drive that was capped by John Rutledge’s 19-yard TD grab. Storer completed all five passes on the drive and connected on 9-of-11 throws for 93 yards after going just 4-of-8 for 42 yards before the break.

Highland Park settled for a 20-10 advantage when a bad snap on the extra point forced Rutledge to scramble for the right pylon on a two-point conversion attempt and came up short.

Sherman then cut the deficit to three on its first possession of the second half, an 11-play drive where Grant had a one-yard TD plunge through the left side on fourth-and-goal with 3:32 to go in the third.

"I thought their quarterback was efficient, ran the ball well and managed the offense well," Highland Park head coach Randy Allen said.

After a penalty on the first play of Highland Park’s next series, Cox raced 47 yards to the Sherman 10 and three plays later scored from three yards out. Storer hit Rutledge for the conversion and a 28-17 lead.

This time the Cats couldn't match the touchdown and went three-and-out.

Armando Chavez recovered a fumble as Highland Park was about score on the ensuing possession but instead Sherman took over at its four-yard line early in the fourth.

Highland Park forced a quick three-and-out, took over at the Bearcats 32 following a punt and Jackson Heis pulled in a jump ball along the right sideline for a 26-yard touchdown catch with 9:37 left in the game to make it a three-score margin with the game's final points.

The Bearcats couldn’t get any closer as the 19 plays they ran after Grant’s TD all came inside the Sherman 40-yard line.

Highland Park cashed in a turnover in the latter half of the second quarter to give the Scots a 14-10 half-time lead.

Preston Taylor recovered a fumble at the Sherman 26-yard line and two plays later Reeves had a 10-yard TD run with 4:02 left until the break.

The Bearcats' attempt to retake the lead made it to the Scots 47-yard line before an incompletion on the final play of the first half.

Sherman couldn't capitalize on Highland Park’s lone turnover of the half, when Cody Mitchell jumped on a Storer fumble caused by Armando Chavez at midfield with 9:35 left in the second quarter. The Cats, who led 10-7, followed with a three-and-out.

The fumble recovery came on the first play of the series which followed Grant’s four-yard TD keeper through the right side to close out a nine-play, 59-yard possession.

"Maybe we frustrated them," Cain said. "We tried to get the chains moving, the clock moving to keep their offense off the field," Cain said. "Coach (Justin) Dozier and his staff schemed up some stuff and sometime's it's just take what they give you. You could tell they were trying to take away the big play."

Both teams scored on their opening drives.

Sherman started the contest with a march downfield where Grant’s 39-yard run along the right sideline set up first-and-goal at the six.

But Jack Curtis came from the backside as Grant went left with a keeper to drag him down for a six-yard loss on first down, a pair of incompletions followed and Casselberry kicked a 29-yard field goal less than four minutes into the game.

Highland Park needed just five plays to respond after recovering an onside kick as Reeves had a five-yard TD run and the Scots went up 7-3 in the middle of the first quarter.