Gunter knocks off Bells in District 8-3A (II) play

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

BELLS — The Gunter Tigers maintained their stranglehold on the top of the district standings with another strong defensive effort while Hudson Graham had a hand in four touchdowns during a 41-14 victory over the Bells Panthers in 8-3A (II) action in a game moved up a day that still had a delayed kickoff time because of bad weather.

Gunter (6-0, 2-0), which has won 36 straight district contests, once again did not allow a point in the first half — the fifth time this season it has been accomplished — and the first-team defense has yet to be scored upon before half-time as the only points allowed in that timeframe came on an interception return by Pilot Point.

Bells (3-3, 1-1) did become the first team to score double-digits against Gunter this season and the Panthers were down just 21-0 at the break but were unable to get on the scoreboard before the Tigers had already widened the gap in the third quarter.

Graham had 17 carries for 95 yards and three touchdowns and was 5-of-7 passing for 61 yards and a score, Ivy Hellman had 12 carries for 84 yards and a TD and also caught the touchdown pass and Ashton Bennett finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for Gunter, which hosts Leonard on Friday night.

Spencer Hinds had 18 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, Kaden Pyle added four carries for 43 yards and a score and Bo Baker totaled nine carries for 42 yards for Bells, which travels to Blue Ridge on Friday.

The Tigers started on defense, getting a stop and then getting to work as they went the other way in eight plays with a drive that was capped by Graham’s one-yard run less than five minutes into the contest.

Graham scored again late in the first quarter on a 14-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

Bells came away with three turnovers in the second quarter to stay within striking distance. The Panthers recovered a pair of fumbles and Hinds picked off a pass but were unable to turn any of them into points.

In the final minute of the first half, Graham connected with Hellman on a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0.

Gunter opened the third quarter with another touchdown drive as Graham found the end zone for the third and final time on an eight-yard run after just a minute and a half of action.

Bells was able to answer with a 73-yard scoring drive. Hinds had the touchdown on a three-yard run with 5:40 to go in the frame but Hellman followed with a 30-yard TD run almost two minutes later which pushed Gunter’s lead back to 34-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Bennett extended the lead with the final Tiger touchdown on a 13-yard run with 8:02 remaining.

Pyle found the end zone with 4:23 left on a three-yard run.