FORT WORTH — T’a nne Boyd had 11 kills and seven blocks as Texoma Christian remained undefeated in TAPPS District 2-2A with a 20-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 victory over Fort Worth Covenant Classical.

Grace Gross added six kills and 10 digs, Anzley Poe collected seven digs and Claire Tarpley finished with seven digs and four aces for Texoma Christian (9-5, 2-0), which plays at Fort Worth Bethesda on Tuesday night.