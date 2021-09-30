Herald Democrat

Storm volleyball gets swept by No. 18 Oklahoma Baptist

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball team suffered a second straight loss in Great American Conference play as No. 18 Oklahoma Baptist earned a 25-18, 25-5, 25-21 victory over the Storm.

Caroline Griffith led Southeastern (5-7, 2-3) with eight kills while Skylor Lewis and Jessie Steele each added five kills, Ruthie Forson handed out 22 assists to go with five digs, McKenzie Turkoly collected 10 digs, Micah Stiggers chipped in nine digs and Mya Afflerbach recorded five blocks for Southeastern, which hosts Dallas Baptist for a non-conference match on Tuesday night.