Denison faces Memorial hoping to avoid another close call

None of the Yellow Jackets' first three games found the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to be relatively close. Both of the victories and the lone loss were well on the way to those outcomes, regardless of what the final 12 minutes would bring.

So when Denison found itself in its first fight to the finish, it provided a new perspective for new head coach Brent Whitson that had been a month in the making.

The Jackets were behind by a point, needing a stop to get the ball back. Then they would have to go and produce either a touchdown or field goal to take the lead. All while time was slipping away — at this point three minutes and counting.

Prosper Rock Hill was on the verge of escaping with a one-point victory….until the Blue Hawks weren’t. A fourth-down stop at the DHS 31-yard line provided an opening. And then Jadarian Price ran through it untouched on the first play from scrimmage to deliver a 69-yard touchdown and a 27-20 victory.

“I got to see they wouldn’t quit. You can’t drill that. You can’t put that on a practice schedule,” Whitson said. “It can be a good thing in the long run. It was my overriding thought. We can use this somewhere in the fourth quarter down the road.”

The Jackets (3-1, 1-1) hope they won’t have too many more close calls — starting this week with a trip to face Frisco Memorial (4-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday at David Kuykendall Stadium, formerly Memorial Stadium.

Much like Rock Hill, Memorial has already won more games than it did last season and its two district wins match the 2020 total.

Denison has never lost in three previous tries to the Warriors, including last year’s 42-26 decision, but the Jackets won’t be overconfident. They beat Rock Hill, 66-14, last season and this time around all but a six-minute stretch in the second quarter saw it as a one-score game.

“We told them this wasn’t the group they played last year,” Whitson said. “About the second quarter they figured it out. At the end of the day you want to play well. I thought we played well.”

Caleb Heavner completed 13-of-16 throws for 104 yards and had a touchdown pass to Dylan DeHorney while Price finished with 20 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner when Denison needed it most — 2:22 left on the clock.

“There’s three other times JD could have popped it but the safety made the tackle,” Whitson said. “All three could have gone. They held it off as long as they could.”

Memorial and Denison are essentially tied in the standings behind the trio of undefeated teams — Liberty, Lovejoy and Frisco — while the other four squads are all sitting with two losses.

Three weeks into 7-5A (II) play might be too early to declare this a pivotal win for both sides. For Whitson, every one of the remaining six games has equal importance.

“It gets emphasized with the message we give them — it’s the biggest game because it’s the next one,” Whitson said. “When they finish the sentence you know they are listening. It’s a little early for me. I’ll start looking when we have two to three games left.”

Memorial is coming off a 38-22 victory against Princeton. Ethan Lollar was 15-of-25 passing for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran five times for 40 yards and a score, Ferron Cotton had four catches for 85 yards and a TD, Elijah Johnson added three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Tullis and Garren Huey each scored on the ground for the Warriors, who led 28-0 in the second quarter.

Princeton was hurt by three interceptions and finished with 287 total yards.

Memorial gained just 73 yards on 22 carries against Princeton and has not had a lot of production on the ground this season — Lollar leads the Warriors with 138 yards and three TDs on 30 carries.

“They like to throw it. They want to throw it. Weather’s going to play a role in that,” Whitson noted about a Friday forecast that involves rain for the first time this season. “Rain can be an issue. We think we can still win that way.”

True Booker, who has missed the last two games, is next with 20 carries for 101 yards and a score while Tullis is at 86 yards and a TD on 28 carries.

Lollar has completed 89-of-129 passes for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Braeden Mussett has played in every game and is 19-of-28 for 233 yards with four TDs and no picks.

Cotton enters the match-up with 23 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns on the season while Zion Steptoe is at 26 receptions for 405 yards and four TDs and Jaxon Davis has 280 yards and three scores on 20 catches.

After starting the season with three victories — Justin Northwest (24-14) and Melissa (58-35) in non-district action and then Lebanon Trail in the 7-5A (II) opener by a 41-14 margin, Memorial suffered its lone setback, 56-38, to Frisco Liberty. But even that was just a four-point margin going to the fourth quarter before Liberty had pair of touchdowns to pull away.

District 7-5A (II)

What: Denison at Frisco Memorial

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: David Kuykendall Stadium

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM