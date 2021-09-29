Whitewright outlasts Bells in five

BELLS — Both the Whitewright Lady Tigers and Bells Lady Panthers knew they had to pick up the pace to stay in the playoff hunt.

Each needed to bank a victory and they played like it, putting together an effort which went the distance before the Lady Tigers emerged with a 16-25, 28-26, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13 victory over the Lady Panthers in District 11-3A action.

Whitewright trailed almost the entirety of the deciding Game 5, eventually tying the score at 12 and taking the lead for the first time on the next point.

Bells tied the score at 13 before the the Lady Tigers were able to finish out the victory.

“That was our third win in five,” Whitewright head coach Kailey Marsh said. “Having our experience in that fifth set, it really helps when you’re down.”

Ashton Long had 20 kills, 13 digs and five blocks, Rylie Godbey finished with 17 kills and three blocks, Katy Long handed out 42 assists to go with four kills and seven digs

and Maya Patterson totaled four kills and eight blocks for Whitewright (10-15, 2-4), which travels to Bonham on Friday.

Down two starters because of injures, the Lady Tigers faced a couple of pivotal moments and didn’t back down.

“This team has seen adversity just about every day,” Marsh said. “We’re continuing to fight through adversity. There’s a lot we’ve overcome.”

Bailee Dorris had 10 kills, Laykin Little added five kills, Katie Spears chipped in four kills and nine digs, Hannah Bondarenko collected 13 digs, Bailey Floyd handed out nine assists to go with nine digs, Brooklyn Blodgett totaled nine assists and seven digs and Blair Baker finished with seven assists for Bells (13-14, 2-4), which hosts Gunter on Friday.

Heading in the the last match of the first round — Bells and Whitewright are tied with Leonard for fifth, just behind Bonham — every team has already lost at least two matches except for defending region champion Gunter.

“We’ve got to win every game. We are the underdogs in every situation,” Marsh said. “We’ve got to work our tails off.”

After extending the match, it looked like the Lady Panthers were going to rally for the victory. They jumped out to a 3-1 lead in Game 5 and even though the Lady Tigers got within a point on four occasions, Bells would then earn a point or two and widen the gap.

Little had a kill for a 7-5 advantage and a Whitewright service error then gave the Lady Panthers a 9-6 lead. Bells led 12-10 before Katy Long took over the final stretch. She had a kill to pull the Lady Tigers within one and a hitting error by Bells tied the score. She then gave Whitewright its first lead with another kill, then added one more after Little overpowered a block.

“That’s why we’re running a 5-1 right now. She can score points for us like that,” Marsh said. “It doesn’t make sense to run a 5-1 if that’s not going to happen. She got a chance to see how productive she can be.”

One final error at the net from the Lady Panthers clinched the victory for Whitewright.

With its back against the wall, Bells was able to claim Game 4. Whitewright’s only lead came on Godbey’s opening kill and the Lady Panthers were up 10-4.

The Lady Tigers battled back to tie the score at 13 on a Robin Edwards ace. After trading points, Bells was able to gain and maintain a slight edge before picking up five of the final six points.

Whitewright captured Game 3 with a couple of runs. There was a 9-0 surge behind Godbey and Ashton Long which gave the Lady Tigers a 9-4 lead. Bells scored six straight points to make it a two-point margin at 15-13 before Whitewright had a 7-0 burst to hold an opportunity to finish things off in four.

Bells had two chances to take a 2-0 lead but couldn’t close out Game 2. Whitewright had the hot start behind Godbey and built up an 8-4 lead. The first time the Lady Panthers went in front was at 11-10 and it remained close the rest of the stanza.

There were nine more deadlocks, none bigger than when Whitewright fended off two game points to square things at 24.

Dorris kept Bells alive with a kill on the first game point for the Lady Tigers and a service error on Whitewright’s next chance tied it back up at 26. But Ashton Long landed a kill and and Bells followed with an attempt that went long and the match was tied.

Neither side built more than a two-point advantage in Game 1 until Bells capitalized on some Whitewright mistakes and ripped off an 8-0 run that gave the Lady Panthers a 15-8 lead.

The Lady Tigers immediately cut into the deficit with a 4-1 spurt but Dorris landed a kill to keep Whitewright from getting any closer than 16-12 and Bells went on to claim the early upper hand in the see-saw match.