Week 6 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Highland Park at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Highland Park 3-1; Sherman 3-2, 1-0

Last week: Highland Park did not play; Sherman won 38-17 against Wylie East

Series: Highland Park leads 39-10-2

Last season: Highland Park won 41-21

Players to watch: Highland Park: QB Brennan Storer, DE Jack Curtis; Sherman: RB Caleb Thompson, DB Josiah Banks

Notable: Highland Park has won nine straight and 14 of the last 15 against Sherman. The Bearcats’ last win over the Scots was in 1981 … The Bearcats are trying for their first 2-0 district start for the first time since 2012 … Sherman is 3-0 on the road and 0-2 at home.

Denison at Frisco Memorial

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: David Kuykendall Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 3-1, 1-1; Frisco Memorial 4-1, 2-1

Last week: Denison won 27-20 against Prosper Rock Hill; Frisco Memorial won 38-22 against Princeton

Series: Denison leads 3-0

Last season: Denison won 42-26

Players to watch: Denison: TE Jaren Hendricks, DB De’Teaurean Johnson; Frisco Memorial: QB Ethan Lollar, LB Austin Gaudrew

Notable: Denison has not allowed more than 21 points in any of its three victories … The Jackets trailed, 12-0, after the first quarter in last year’s match-up … Frisco Memorial has already won more games than last season and already matched its district victory total from 2020.

Boyd at Whitesboro

What: District 4-3A (I)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Boyd 0-4, 0-1; Whitesboro 2-2, 1-0

Last week: Boyd lost 38-19 against Paradise; Whitesboro won 34-18 against Ponder

Series: Whitesboro leads 6-1

Last season: Boyd won 33-12

Players to watch: Boyd: QB Rendyn Lamance, LB Case Ferguson; Whitesboro: WR Jake Hermes, DL Isaiah Chappell

Notable: Whitesboro is trying for its first 2-0 district start since 2017 … Both of the Bearcats’ wins have come on the road … Boyd has not scored more than 19 points in three of its four losses.

Howe at Winnsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Red Raider Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Howe 0-4, 0-1; Winnsboro 2-2, 0-1

Last week: Howe lost 59-14 against Pottsboro; Winnsboro lost 36-35 against Mineola

Series: Winnsboro leads 1-0

Last season: Winnsboro won 56-7

Players to watch: Howe: WR Ethan Lopez, LB Luis Gonzalez; Winnsboro: QB Kyler Finney, DB Rance Brown

Notable: Howe has lost 16 straight games dating back to the 2019 season … The Bulldogs are trying to avoid an 0-2 district start for the fifth time in six seasons … Winnsboro lost its district opener when Mineola went for a two-point conversion after its touchdown with two minutes left in the game.

Emory Rains at Pottsboro

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Emory Rains 1-2, 0-1; Pottsboro 1-2, 1-0

Last week: Emory Rains lost 56-21 against Mount Vernon; Pottsboro won 59-14 against Howe

Series: Pottsboro leads 3-0

Last season: Pottsboro won 63-24

Players to watch: Emory Rains: QB Audie McAree, LB Beau Schellinger; Pottsboro: WR Jude Bentley, DB Griffin Conklin

Notable: Pottsboro’s point total last year against Rains tied the school record, which has been done three times … The Cardinals are looking for a 2-0 district start for the third straight season … Rains trailed 35-7 at half-time last week against Mount Vernon.

Gunter at Bells

What: District 8-3A (II)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 5-0, 1-0; Bells 3-2, 1-0

Last week: Gunter won 56-0 against Whitewright; Bells won 37-29 against Leonard

Series: Gunter leads 22-13

Last season: Gunter won 41-7

Players to watch: Gunter: ATH Ivy Hellman, DL Carter Layton; Bells: TE Gabe Rodgers, DL Kai Brown

Notable: Gunter has won 13 straight against Bells. The Panthers’ last win in the series was in 1989 … Gunter’s defense has yet to allow a point in the first half … Bells has won 13 of its last 14 district games, with the loss to Gunter last season the only setback in that stretch.

Lone Oak at S&S

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Ram Stadium

Records: Lone Oak 2-2; S&S 1-4, 1-0

Last week: Lone Oak did not play; S&S won 17-14 against Blue Ridge

Series: Lone Oak leads 3-2

Last season: S&S won 41-19

Players to watch: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, LB Jacob Jackson; S&S: WR Colten Courville, DB Brett Steward

Notable: S&S is trying for a 2-0 district start for the first time since 2015 … The Rams’ last three district victories have been by a combined six points … Lone Oak has already surpassed its win total from last season, when it was 1-9 and did not win a district game.

Blue Ridge at Whitewright

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Blue Ridge 1-4, 0-1; Whitewright 1-4, 0-1

Last week: Blue Ridge lost 17-14 against S&S; Whitewright lost 56-0 against Gunter

Series: Whitewright leads 8-3

Last season: Whitewright won 41-7

Players to watch: Blue Ridge: QB Casey Walls, LB Grant London; Whitewright: QB Kayden Carraway, LB Kasey Sanders

Notable: Both teams have lost four straight games since winning their respective season-openers … Whitewright is trying to avoid an 0-2 district start for the ninth time in 10 years … Blue Ridge has not scored more than 14 points in its last four contests.

Bullard at Van Alstyne

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Bullard 0-5; Van Alstyne 4-1

Last week: Bullard lost 56-30 against Spring Hill; Van Alstyne won 41-18 against Farmersville

Series: Bullard leads 1-0

Last season: Bullard won 34-27

Players to watch: Bullard: WR Beaux Christian, DE Derek Degrate; Van Alstyne: WR Lucas Lindley, LB Manny Chavira

Notable: This is the non-district finale for both teams … Van Alstyne has scored at least 35 points in every game and won more games than it did last season … Bullard has lost eight straight games dating back to last season.

Collinsville at Muenster

Where: Hornet Field

Records: Collinsville 2-2; Muenster 5-0

Last week: Collinsville did not play; Muenster won 61-0 against Valley View

Series: Muenster leads 25-8-1

Last meeting: 2015 (Muenster won 47-6)

Players to watch: Collinsville: RB Colin Barnes, DB Rylan Newman; Muenster: WR Grant Hess, DB Eli Saucer

Notable: This game was added to the Pirates’ schedule after the second bye week for COVID-19 makeups in 5-2A (I) play was removed … This is the first time the match-up is a non-district game since 2001 … Collinsville is trying to enter district play with three straight victories.

Prestonwood North at Texoma Christian

What: TAPPS Division III District 2

Where: TCS Field

Records: Prestonwood North 2-3, 0-2; Texoma Christian 0-5

Last week: Prestonwood North won 59-14 against THESA; Texoma Christian lost 46-0 against Greenville Christian

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Prestonwood North: QB Tyler Tutt, LB Garrett Shirley; Texoma Christian: QB Clay Whitson, DL Devin Blankenship

Notable: Texoma Christian has been shut out the past two games … This is the district opener for the Eagles … This is the first season of football for Prestonwood North, which was added to the district along with Azle Christian during the off-season.