Sherman now hosting Highland Park on Thursday night

The Bearcats got the balance in their offensive attack they had been searching for and it helped kick off district play with a victory.

Now Sherman enters the portion of its 7-5A (I) schedule that has back-to-back outings against some heavy hitters, starting as the Bearcats (3-2, 1-0) host third-ranked Highland Park (3-1) in district action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.

“We prepare every week like we’re going to win a football game. We’re going into it with that mentality. That doesn’t change,” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said.

The game was moved up from its regularly-scheduled Friday kickoff due to impending inclement weather on Friday and Saturday.

It’s a slight alteration to a tough stretch. After hosting the Scots, Sherman has its bye before a trip to Longview, which is right behind Highland Park in the state-wide rankings. There wasn't any looking ahead to either showdown.

“We haven’t talked or focused about how the district sets up,” Cain said. “Our focus was on simply on Wylie East. That’s it. Our focus this week is Highland Park. That’s it.”

Sherman opened 7-5A (I) play with a 38-17 victory over Wylie East in a contest where the Cats led 18-0 at half-time and East was never closer than two scores in the second half.

It was a strong response to coming off a 57-0 loss against McKinney the week prior in which SHS managed just 70.yards.

“They reacted as well as we could have drawn it up,” Cain said. “Our kids handled it perfectly. The coaches handled it perfectly. We really challenged them to start strong and come out ready to play.”

Caleb Thompson had 20 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Phoenix Grant was 18-of-31 for 202 yards and two TDs and also ran 17 times for 96 yards and a score while Aries Jones had nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Chapman had three receptions for 71 yards and a TD.

The Bearcats totaled 228 yards on the ground to go with Grant’s 202 yards through the air with an almost even distribution of snaps — 38 rushes and 31 passes.

“It was great. We want to have that balance in our offensive approach,” Cain said. “The offensive line played their tails off. Caleb Thompson ran really hard.”

Highland Park, which made the region final before losing to eventual state champ Denton Ryan last season that kept them from chasing their fourth title in five years, comes into the match-up off its bye week. The Scots opened the season with a 45-21 loss to Southlake Carroll, which is ranked No. 3 in 6A, and then earned wins over Flower Mound (28-24), Coppell (28-13) and Rockwall (52-31).

“Back in Allen when I started in 2006, we faced Southlake Carroll. Southlake Carroll was on a run. Our respect for them was great because we wanted everything they were doing," said Cain, who then helped the Eagles then go on to win five titles from 2008-2017 with three other semifinal berths. "Highland Park is that in 5A. They’re everything we want to be. You want the chance to win it every year. That’s where we’re trying to get here at Sherman.

“When you’re in their situation, you get everybody’s best haymaker.”

In the loss to Southlake Carroll, the Scots fell behind early — down 28-7 at the half and 42-14 by the end of the third. Highland Park finished with just 244 yards, including 75 yards on 28 carries.

Since then they have trended upward, culminating with the win over Rockwall. The Scots scored all but seven points in the final three quarters as Brennan Storer completed 17-of-19 passes for 227 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and also ran for a score.

Christian Reeves ran for 114 yards and a TD on 17 carries and Jackson Reis was the top receiver with three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Storer has completed 60-of-93 passes for 774 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. The junior has offers from Kansas, Texas State, Kent State and Illinois State.

Reeves has 52 carries for 276 yards and three TDs while Ben Croasdale has 131 yards and three scores on 24 rushes.

John Rutledge has 16 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns to go with a kickoff return for a score. Jay Cox is next with 13 catches for 161 yards and two TDs. Six different Scots have TD grabs so far this season.

On the offensive line is six-foot-six junior tackle Robert Sweeney, who has offers from Florida State, Maryland and Penn State.

The defense is led by three-year starter Jack Curtis, who has offers from Arizona, North Texas, Army and Air Force, among others.

And when it comes to special teams, kicker Jack Stone is committed to Michigan State and is ranked fifth in the country at his position.

“They’re really good. When you watch them play what you notice is how hard they play. That’s the culture there,” Cain said. “They’re good at every position.”

District 7-5A (I)

What: Highland Park at Sherman

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Radio: KMAD 102.5 FM