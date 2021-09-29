Herald Democrat

Austin College libero Prazak named SCAC Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Austin College volleyball player Mari Prazak has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Prazak, a senior libero from Fort Worth, paced Austin College defensively as the 'Roos won all three of their matches last week to improve to 11-1, averaging 5.42 digs per set and notching 20 or more digs in two of the team's three matches.

Prazak had 26 digs against Howard Payne and then had 22 digs against Dallas. She also added 10 assists and seven aces across the three matches.