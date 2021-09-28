Week 5 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Herald Democrat
Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Baker helped the Panthers open up District 8-3A (II) play with a 37-29 victory that also handed Leonard its first loss of the season. Baker finished with 22 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining. He also totaled 11 tackles, an interception and recovered his own forced fumble on defense.
Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro
Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman
Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga
Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville