Week 5 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Baker helped the Panthers open up District 8-3A (II) play with a 37-29 victory that also handed Leonard its first loss of the season. Baker finished with 22 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining. He also totaled 11 tackles, an interception and recovered his own forced fumble on defense.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga

Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville