Volleyball Roundup — Texoma Christian starts district play with a win

MUENSTER — T’a nne Boyd totaled six kills, five digs and four blocks as Texoma Christian opened TAPPS District 2-2A play with a 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11 victory against Muenster Sacred Heart,

Grace Gross put down five kills and Claire Tarpley chipped in four kills and five digs for Texoma Christian (8-5, 1-0), which continues district play at Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Thursday night.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 3, Sherman 0

In Wylie, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-12, 25-14, 25-15 loss against third-place Wylie East in district action.

Sherman (8-22, 1-5) hosts Princeton on Friday.

Wylie East (14-10, 4-2) moved into a tie with Rock Hill for third place.

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Lucas, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-4, 25-2, 25-13 loss against second-place Lovejoy in district action.

Denison (6-24, 0-6) will host The Colony on Friday.

Lovejoy (26-6, 5-1) stayed a game behind McKinney North and a game in front of Rock Hill and Wylie East.

District 9-4A

Melissa 3, Van Alstyne 0

In Van Alstyne, the fourth-place Lady Panthers suffered a 28-26, 25-20, 25-19 loss against third-place Melissa in district action.

Van Alstyne (19-12, 2-3), which is tied with Sanger for fourth place, will host second-place Aubrey on Friday.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 3, Valley View 0

In Valley View, Libby Langford had 14 kills, 11 assists and five digs as Whitesboro swept Valley View, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12, in district action.

Addisen McBride added eight kills, Jenna King chipped in seven kills and five digs, Maddy Cole handed out 18 assists and Abby Robinson collected 19 digs for Whitesboro (12-18, 1-5), which hosts Boyd on Friday.

Callisburg 3, S&S 1

In Sadler, the Lady Rams suffered a 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-25 loss against Callisburg in district play.

S&S (18-9, 2-4) will travel to Paradise on Friday.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 3, Bonham 1

In Pottsboro, Taylor Hayes had 16 kills, six digs and four aces as the Lady Cardinals moved into a tie for second place after a 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20 victory over fourth-place Bonham.

Autumn Graley added 15 kills, Ciara Redden chipped in 12 kills and six digs, Palyn Reid totaled 22 assists and 10 digs, Jordyn Hampton finished with 16 assists and eight digs, Kayci Schiltz collected eight digs and Maddie Skipworth contributed seven digs for Pottsboro (20-8, 4-2), which hosts Leonard on Friday afternoon.

Gunter 3, Blue Ridge 0

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin had nine kills and 12 digs as first-place Gunter defeated second-place Blue Ridge, 25-10, 25-6, 25-17, in district action.

Aubrey Walton chipped in nine kills and four digs and Abby Elmore finished with seven kills and two blocks for Gunter (22-6, 6-0), which travels to Bells on Friday afternoon.

District 16-2A

Tioga 3, Wolfe City 1

In Tioga, Sara O’Brian had 13 kills as Tioga moved into a third-place tie with Wolfe City after a 25-19, 25-19, 19-25. 25-21 victory over the Lady Wolves in district action.

Gabby Ayala totaled eight kills and 14 digs, Lauren Sheppard added eight kills, Channing Hurst handed out 33 assists and Kaitlyn Garrison collected nine digs for Tioga (9-16, 4-2), which travels to Trenton on Friday.

Tom Bean 3, Trenton 0

In Trenton, Laramie Worley had eight kills, six digs and three aces as first-place Tom Bean defeated Trenton, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18, in district action.

Kailey Vick put down eight kills, Hannah Kelly chipped in seven kills and three aces, Jessie Ball added six kills, Emma Lowing finished with five kills and four aces, Raylynn Adams handed out 29 assists and Taylor Brown collected 10 digs for Tom Bean (22-4, 6-0), which plays at Dodd City on Friday afternoon.

Collinsville 3, Savoy 0

In Collinsville, Rosie Cordero put down nine kills as the second-place Lady Pirates swept Savoy, 25-10, 25-10, 25-6, in district action.

Addisyn McDonnell added nine kills and four aces, Abby Martin also chipped in nine kills, Haidyn Bryson put down seven aces, Shelby Derzapf handed out 17 assists and Devyn Elvington totaled 12 assists and six aces for Collinsville (13-15, 5-1), which hosts Wolfe City on Friday.