Southeastern volleyball gets swept by rival East Central

DURANT, Okla. — Errors proved costly as Southeastern Oklahoma State had a hard time getting traction in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 loss to rival East Central in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Skylor Lewis paced Southeastern (5-6, 2-2) with nine kills and added eight digs while Jessie Steele added seven kills, Ruthie Forson handed out 29 assists, Grace Shehadeh collected 24 digs and Malaysia Burns and Jadyn James each chipped in two blocks for the Storm, who play at Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night.