Storm men's golf finishes 16th at MSSU Fall Invite

MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — A tough second round weighed down the overall score for Southeastern Oklahoma State on its way to a 16th-place finish at the MSSU Fall Invitational held at Shangri-La Country Club.

The Savage Storm opened with a combined 305 but the second trip through the course earned a total score of 319. Southeastern ended with a 303, and total of 927 to place 16th. Oklahoma Christian won with a total at 864.

Dalton McGinnis led the Storm with a total of 223 in a tie for 29th.

Jesse Rouse was next in line and just a couple strokes back at 225 and tied for 40th.

Jordan Holifield carded 238 to get a tie for 87th.

Matthew O'Steen finished with a 248 to finish 95th.

Nick Keuss closed out the team's effort with a 253 for 97th place.

Southeastern will return to action Monday in Arkansas for the Battle for the Belt at Hot Springs Country Club.