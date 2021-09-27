College Roundup — AC men's soccer edges Crusaders

Herald Democrat

The Austin College men’s soccer team earned its second straight win, topping the University of Dallas, 2-1, in a match where all three scores came on penalty kicks.

Both of Austin College’s goals came in a 30-second span midway through the first half, first with Louis Catchpole placing a shot in the lower right corner of the net at the 23:26 mark and then Jacob Tekle followed that at the 24:03 mark to make it a 2-0 margin heading into half-time. Austin College (2-6) controlled possession for much of the half and held a 7-4 shot advantage.

The Crusaders cut the deficit in half in the 71st minute when Brady McNamara buried a penalty kick. Dallas appeared to have the equalizer late in the match, but it was wiped out due to offsides call.

Austin College finished with an 11-10 edge in shots and Connor Tullis made three saves for the ‘Roos while Goncarlo Pernas made three stops for Dallas.

AC women’s soccer loses

The Austin College women’s soccer team gave up a goal in each half and was unable to put together anything offensively in a 2-0 loss against the University of Dallas.

The ‘Roos (1-7) and Crusaders engaged in a defensive battle for most of the first half before Dallas’ Avery Seaman launched a shot from 25 yards out that went just under the crossbar to make it a 1-0 game in the 43rd minute of action. The Crusaders had a 12-4 shot advantage in the opening half.

Austin College was within striking distance until the 83rd minute when Claire Reed put a shot in the upper right corner from 20 yards away to make it a 2-0 margin.

Kenedie Lane finished with 11 saves for Austin College while Kaitlyn Vess saved both shots she faced for the Crusaders.

Storm tennis trio win flights

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women's tennis continued its dominant run through the fall schedule as Skye Royall, Vanessa Cozamanis, and Vanessa Nitu each picked up flight championships at the Great American Conference Individual Championships.

Royall stayed perfect on the season in individual play, opening with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Henderson State's Georjemah Row, and then beat Arkansas Tech's Lea Gringberg by a 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 margin to reach the finals in Flight One.

She had a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Harding's Grace Dodd to secure the individual title.

Royall nearly faced teammate Sara Gonzalez in the finals after Gonzalez opened with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ouachita Baptist's Austynn Crocker and added a win over ATU's Aastha Dargude by a 7-5, 3-6, 10-3 margin to reach the semifinals before losing to Dodd.

Cozamanis opened play in Flight Five with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Southern Arkansas' Simone Simas and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-2 win over HU's Allison Carpenter.

She tacked on a 6-2, 6-0 win in the semifinals over ATU's Megan Ball before closing out her individual title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jingjing Yang from Harding.

Nitu added the team's third individual title in Flight Nine, opening with a 6-1, 6-2 win over ATU's Maggie Holcomb before reaching the finals with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Finley Blair.

She met teammate Nicole Maldonado in the final after Maldonado posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cara Gallert Polo from Ouachita Baptist as well as Allison Jenkins from Harding by a 6-4, 6-7, 10-6.

Nitu got the better of Maldonado in the finals, winning 6-1, 6-2.