Austin College loses on the road against Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. — The Austin College football team fell behind 24-0 and was unable to recover as the 'Roos lost against Belhaven University, 41-14, in American Southwest Conference action.

Austin College (1-2, 1-2) was limited to 169 yards of total offense while Belhaven (2-2, 1-2) finished with 349. Both teams did most of their damage on the ground, with the Blazers rushing for 213 yards while Austin College had 121 rushing yards.

Tyler James was 8-of-20 passing for 48 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and Devon Rideaux had 21 carries for 105 yards and a score for AC.

Jarrett Pleasant led the 'Roos, who host Mary Hardin-Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with nine tackles while Colton Gerken had four stops, including two tackles for loss.

Mayowa Asagunla completed 12-of-20 passes for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards and a touchdown while Brad Foley rushed 19 times for 126 yards and a score for Belhaven.

Belhaven got on the board midway through the first quarter, completing a nine play, 70-yard scoring drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass by Asagunla to make it 7-0. The Blazers scored again in the quarter, this time on a 31-yard field goal with 52 ticks left in the frame.

Asagunla threw a 21-yard touchdown pass just seconds into the second quarter to make it 17-0, and he also scored on a one-yard run four minutes later to push the margin to 24-0.

Austin College cut into the deficit just before half-time as James found Josh Lockhart for a seven-yard touchdown strike. Belhaven tacked on a touchdown in the third to make it 31-7, and a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth made it 34-7.

The Blazers closed out their scoring on a 17-yard interception return by Lawrence Tyler to make it 41-7 with 6:30 left to play. The 'Roos found the end zone one more time with under a minute left to play when Devon Rideaux scored from seven yards out.