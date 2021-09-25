Week 5 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Sherman 1-0 3-2 139 166
Longview 1-0 4-1 147 109
Tyler 1-0 3-2 174 142
H. Park 0-0 3-1 129 113
Wylie East 0-1 2-2 85 108
W. Mesquite 0-1 2-3 173 171
M. North 0-1 1-4 142 200
Thursday, Sept. 23
Longview 56, West Mesquite 28
Friday, Sept. 24
Sherman 38, Wylie East 17
Tyler 35, McKinney North 18
(Highland Park bye)
Thursday, Sept. 30
West Mesquite at McKinney North, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Highland Park at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Wylie East at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
(Tyler bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
F. Liberty 3-0 5-0 245 136
Lovejoy 2-0 4-0 240 49
Frisco 2-0 4-0 215 94
F. Memorial 2-1 4-1 198 141
Denison 1-1 3-1 113 103
P. Rock Hill 1-2 2-3 187 138
Lake Dallas 1-2 3-2 182 202
F. Leb. Trail 0-3 1-4 114 208
Princeton 0-3 2-3 169 183
Thursday, Sept. 23
Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24
Friday, Sept. 24
Denison 27, Prosper Rock Hill 20
Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22
Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13
(Lovejoy bye)
Friday, Oct. 1
Denison at Frisco Memorial (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Lovejoy at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Frisco Liberty at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.
(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Aubrey 0-0 5-0 220 55
V. Alstyne 0-0 4-1 210 111
Celina 0-0 4-1 162 80
Krum 0-0 3-2 188 99
Sanger 0-0 3-2 239 129
Friday, Sept. 24
Van Alstyne 41, Farmersville 18
Sanger 49, Venus 0
Community 50, Krum 40
Celina 51, Dallas Nike 14
Aubrey 27, Caddo Mills 14
Friday, Oct. 1
Bullard at Van Alstyne, 7 p.m.
Vernon at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Venus at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Godley, 7:30 p.m.
(Celina bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Whitesboro 1-0 2-2 95 129
Pilot Point 1-0 2-2 95 129
Paradise 1-0 4-0 162 44
Brock 1-0 4-0 187 28
Ponder 0-1 3-1 148 92
Peaster 0-1 3-1 164 71
Bowie 0-1 2-2 113 126
Boyd 0-1 0-4 95 183
Friday, Sept. 24
Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18
Paradise 38, Boyd 19
Pilot Point 31, Peaster 13
Brock 68, Bowie 6
Friday, Oct. 1
Boyd at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Brock at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pottsboro 1-0 1-2 9107121
Mt. Vernon 1-0 4-0 199 61
Bonham 1-0 2-2 173 205
Mineola 1-0 2-2 116 94
Winnsboro 0-1 2-2 144 114
Rains 0-1 1-2 79 119
Commerce 0-1 1-3 108 159
Howe 0-1 0-4 79 155
Friday, Sept. 24
Pottsboro 59, Howe 14
Mineola 36, Winnsboro 35
Bonham 76, Commerce 53
Mount Vernon 56, Emory Rains 21
Friday, Oct. 1
Howe at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Emory Rains at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.
Commerce at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 1-0 5-0 237 26
S&S 1-0 1-4 95 172
Bells 1-0 3-2 186 123
Lone Oak 0-0 2-2 83 94
Leonard 0-1 3-1 177 93
Whitewright 0-1 1-4 105 159
Blue Ridge 0-1 1-4 78 169
Friday, Sept. 24
S&S 17, Blue Ridge 14
Bells 37, Leonard 29
Gunter 56, Whitewright 0
(Lone Oak bye)
Friday, Oct. 1
Gunter at Bells, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at S&S, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.
(Leonard bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Trenton 0-0 3-1 131 78
Collinsville 0-0 2-2 120 104
Alvord 0-0 2-2 117 153
Tioga 0-0 2-3 199 107
Lindsay 0-0 2-3 164 150
Tom Bean 0-0 0-4 34 145
Friday, Sept. 24
Eustace 42, Tioga 35
Quinlan Boles 48, Tom Bean 0
Trenton 42, Cumby 0
Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6
(Collinsville, Alvord bye)
Friday, Oct. 1
Alvord at Chico, 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville at Muenster, 7:30 p.m.
(Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton bye)
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
C. Classical 1-0 3-1 292 156
I. Faustina 1-0 5-0 280 64
A. Christian 1-1 4-1 233 142
D. Fairhill 0-0 0-4 75 238
TCS 0-0 0-4 51 196
PCA North 0-2 1-3 189 236
Friday, Sept. 24
Irving Faustina 34, Azle Christian 6
Richland Springs 119, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 112
Garland Christian 51, Dallas Fairhill 6
Saturday, Sept. 25
Texoma Christian at Greenville Christian, 2 p.m.
THESA at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
*Prestonwood Christian Academy North at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.
*Dallas Fairhill at Azle Christian, 7 p.m.
Strawn at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.
(Irving Faustina bye)