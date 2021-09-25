Week 5 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Sherman     1-0  3-2 139 166

Longview     1-0  4-1 147 109

Tyler            1-0  3-2 174 142

H. Park        0-0  3-1 129 113

Wylie East   0-1  2-2  85 108

W. Mesquite 0-1  2-3 173 171

M. North      0-1  1-4 142 200

Thursday, Sept. 23

Longview 56, West Mesquite 28

Friday, Sept. 24

Sherman 38, Wylie East 17

Tyler 35, McKinney North 18

(Highland Park bye)

Thursday, Sept. 30

West Mesquite at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Highland Park at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Wylie East at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

(Tyler bye)

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

F. Liberty     3-0  5-0 245 136

Lovejoy        2-0  4-0 240 49

Frisco          2-0  4-0 215 94

F. Memorial 2-1  4-1 198 141

Denison       1-1  3-1 113 103

P. Rock Hill 1-2  2-3 187 138

Lake Dallas 1-2  3-2 182 202

F. Leb. Trail 0-3  1-4 114 208

Princeton     0-3  2-3 169 183

Thursday, Sept. 23

Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24

Friday, Sept. 24

Denison 27, Prosper Rock Hill 20

Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22

Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13

(Lovejoy bye)

Friday, Oct. 1

Denison at Frisco Memorial (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Prosper Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.

(Frisco Lebanon Trail bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Aubrey         0-0  5-0 220 55

V. Alstyne    0-0  4-1 210 111

Celina          0-0  4-1 162 80

Krum           0-0  3-2 188 99

Sanger        0-0  3-2 239 129

Friday, Sept. 24

Van Alstyne 41, Farmersville 18

Sanger 49, Venus 0

Community 50, Krum 40

Celina 51, Dallas Nike 14

Aubrey 27, Caddo Mills 14

Friday, Oct. 1

Bullard at Van Alstyne, 7 p.m.

Vernon at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Venus at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Godley, 7:30 p.m.

(Celina bye)

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Whitesboro  1-0  2-2  95 129

Pilot Point    1-0  2-2  95 129

Paradise      1-0  4-0 162 44

Brock           1-0  4-0 187 28

Ponder        0-1  3-1 148 92

Peaster        0-1  3-1 164 71

Bowie          0-1  2-2 113 126

Boyd            0-1  0-4  95 183

Friday, Sept. 24

Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18

Paradise 38, Boyd 19

Pilot Point 31, Peaster 13

Brock 68, Bowie 6

Friday, Oct. 1

Boyd at Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Brock at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Pottsboro     1-0  1-2 9107121

Mt. Vernon  1-0  4-0 199 61

Bonham       1-0  2-2 173 205

Mineola       1-0  2-2 116 94

Winnsboro   0-1  2-2 144 114

Rains           0-1  1-2  79 119

Commerce  0-1  1-3 108 159

Howe           0-1  0-4  79 155

Friday, Sept. 24

Pottsboro 59, Howe 14

Mineola 36, Winnsboro 35

Bonham 76, Commerce 53

Mount Vernon 56, Emory Rains 21

Friday, Oct. 1

Howe at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Emory Rains at Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Bonham, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         1-0  5-0 237 26

S&S             1-0  1-4  95 172

Bells            1-0  3-2 186 123

Lone Oak    0-0  2-2  83  94

Leonard       0-1  3-1 177 93

Whitewright 0-1  1-4 105 159

Blue Ridge  0-1  1-4  78 169

Friday, Sept. 24

S&S 17, Blue Ridge 14

Bells 37, Leonard 29

Gunter 56, Whitewright 0

(Lone Oak bye)

Friday, Oct. 1

Gunter at Bells, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Oak at S&S, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Whitewright, 7:30 p.m.

(Leonard bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Trenton        0-0  3-1 131 78

Collinsville   0-0  2-2 120 104

Alvord          0-0  2-2 117 153

Tioga           0-0  2-3 199 107

Lindsay        0-0  2-3 164 150

Tom Bean   0-0  0-4  34 145

Friday, Sept. 24

Eustace 42, Tioga 35

Quinlan Boles 48, Tom Bean 0

Trenton 42, Cumby 0

Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6

(Collinsville, Alvord bye)

Friday, Oct. 1

Alvord at Chico, 7:30 p.m.

Collinsville at Muenster, 7:30 p.m.

(Tioga, Tom Bean, Lindsay, Trenton bye)

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

C. Classical 1-0  3-1 292 156

I. Faustina   1-0  5-0 280 64

A. Christian 1-1  4-1 233 142

D. Fairhill     0-0  0-4  75 238

TCS             0-0  0-4  51 196

PCA North   0-2  1-3 189 236

Friday, Sept. 24

Irving Faustina 34, Azle Christian 6

Richland Springs 119, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 112

Garland Christian 51, Dallas Fairhill 6

Saturday, Sept. 25

Texoma Christian at Greenville Christian, 2 p.m.

THESA at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

*Prestonwood Christian Academy North at Texoma Christian, 7:30 p.m.

*Dallas Fairhill at Azle Christian, 7 p.m.

Strawn at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 7:30 p.m.

(Irving Faustina bye)