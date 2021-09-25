Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean, Gunter sweep their matches

Herald Democrat

TIOGA — Jessie Ball had 12 kills and five blocks as first-place Tom Bean beat third-place Tioga, 25-13, 25-5, 25-12, in District 16-2A action.

Laramie Worley added nine kills and seven digs, Hannah Kelly totaled four kills, seven aces and four digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 28 assists to go with seven aces and five kills and Emma Lowing put down four kills for Tom Bean (21-4, 5-0), which hosts Trenton on Tuesday night.

Tioga (8-16, 3-2) will host Wolfe City on Tuesday.

District 10-5A

The Colony 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 loss against third-place The Colony.

Sherman (8-21, 1-4) travels to Wylie East, which is tied for third with The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill, on Tuesday night.

Denison 3, Prosper Rock Hill 0

In Frisco, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 loss against third place Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Denison (6-23, 0-5) will travel to second-place Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

District 9-4A

Celina 3, Van Alstyne 0

In Celina, the third-place Lady Panthers suffered a 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 loss against first-place Celina in district action.

Van Alstyne (19-11, 2-2), which moved into a three-way tie with Melissa and Sanger, hosts Melissa on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Pilot Point 3, S&S 2

In Pilot Point, Paige Turner had 11 kills and five blocks as the Lady Rams forced a deciding fifth game but Pilot Point outlasted S&S, 27-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-8, in district action.

Marlee Howard totaled nine kills and 19 digs while Sydney Ringger collected 18 digs for S&S (18-8, 2-3), which will host Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Paradise 3, Whitesboro 1

In Paradise, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 22-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 loss against second-place Paradise in district action.

Whitesboro (11-18, 0-5) travels to Valley View on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Whitewright 0

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin had 10 kills as first-place Gunter defeated Whitewright, 25-7, 25-15, 25-7, in district action.

Hannah Rubis added eight kills for Gunter (21-6, 5-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Ashton Long had seven kills and seven digs while Katy Long handed out 15 assists to go with eight digs for Whitewright (8-15, 1-4), which plays at Bells on Tuesday.

Leonard 3, Bells 2

In Leonard, Bailee Dorris had 16 kills, eight digs and four blocks for Bells but Leonard rallied for a 17-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-22, 17-15 victory over the Lady Panthers in district play.

Katie Spears added 10 kills and eight digs, Emery Howard put down eight kills, Laykin Little totaled five kills and three blocks, Bailey Floyd handed out 22 assists to go with seven digs, Hannah Bondarenko collected 11 digs and Emma Downing finished with 11 digs for Bells (13-13, 2-3), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.