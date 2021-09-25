Southeastern jumps on SNU early to improve to 4-0

Herald Democrat

BETHANY, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State jumped out to a 17-0 lead and went on to beat Southern Nazarene, 31-10, in Great American Conference action despite its lowest yardage total of the season.

Southeastern (4-0, 4-0), which is off to its best start since 2017, did most of its work on the ground to get the win. The Storm, who host Henderson State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, finished with 257 total yards and was led by Ryan Taylor, who ran for 78 yards, while C.J. Shavers added 51 yards and Deundre Wheeler chipped in 48 yards and a touchdown.

Daulton Hatley also scored on the ground but completed only 11-of-20 passes for 79 yards. Two of his throws did go for touchdowns.

Duce Pittman had four catches for 53 yards and a score while six others hauled in at least one catch. Braxton Kincade had the other TD reception.

Maalik Hall had a fumble recovery and returned it 81 yards to the SNU four-yard line. Scooter Baker led the Storm with eight tackles while Kalim Baldwin added seven and forced a fumble. Ja'Lon Freeman tacked on 2.5 tackles for loss and Ke'Shawn Somerville broke up a pair of passes.

Southeastern Oklahoma State got on the board when Wheeler scored from 25 yards out, hurdling a defender in the process, to cap a six-play, 50-yard drive for the 7-0 lead with 5:10 to go in the first quarter.

The Storm took over after an SNU missed field goal late in the frame and used a 57-yard Taylor run to set up a 35-yard Trey Keatts field goal to stretch the lead to 10-0 with 14:09 to play in the first half.

The Crimson Storm (0-4, 0-4) answered with a drive to the Storm 15-yard line but Hall recovered a Jarvis Davis fumble and headed the other way and came up just short of the end zone.

Three plays later Hatley connected with Kincade for a three-yard touchdown with 10:02 to play in the second quarter, stretching the lead to 17-0.

Southern Nazarene got its first points on the ensuing drive, moving 57 yards in eight plays before Ryan Reid's 36-yard field goal with 4:58 to play in the half.

Southeastern then went 84 yards in 12 plays with Hatley finding Pittman on a 16-yard lob to the back corner of the end zone in the closing seconds of the second quarter for a 24-3 advantage.

The Storm extended that lead to open the second half, marching 77 yards in 14 plays and Hatley had a 14-yard TD run up the middle.

SNU answer on the ensuing drive, using six plays to move 67 yards as Davis hit Jaren Alvarado for a 32-yard touchdown that ended up being the final points of the game midway through the third quarter.