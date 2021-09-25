Sherman runs past Wylie East to start 7-5A (I) action

Austin Cookson

For the Herald Democrat

WYLIE — Sherman used a strong running attack led by Phoenix Grant and Caleb Thompson to give the Bearcats a 38-17 victory over Wylie East to open District 7-5A (II) play at Wylie ISD Stadium.

The Bearcats (3-2, 1-0) remain undefeated on the road, bounced back from a lopsided loss against McKinney and won consecutive district openers for the first time since the 2012-13 seasons.

Wylie East (2-2, 0-1) was coming off a bye week and looking to avenge last year's 45-7 loss to Sherman but fell behind quickly in this one and never recovered.

The Bearcats, who host Highland Park on Friday, held the ball for nearly the first five minutes, leaning on a run-heavy attack from Grant and Thompson. Thompson punched the ball in from the two-yard line to give Sherman the lead. Connor Clark added the two-point conversion on a fake kick.

“We challenged our kids to start fast,” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. “We told them all week that when we score, we’re going to go for two. They were excited about it, and it paid off for us, and the energy kept rolling.”

Sherman used a balanced approach, gaining 202 yards through the air and 228 on the ground, to allow the Cats to maintain an edge in time of possession.

Grant completed 18-of-31 passes and two touchdowns, while adding 96 yards and another score on 17 carries.

Thompson averaged 6.5 yards per carry, gaining 129 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. Aries Jones led the Cats with nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Sherman’s defense, led by Tey’vian Knight, limited Wylie East to just 101 yards and five first downs in the first half, forcing punts on the Raiders' first four drives of the game.

“The big strategy was try not to allow [Wylie East quarterback Terrell Washington Jr.] to hit the home run and when you get to him, just wrap him up,” Cain said. “That kid is electric and a really good player.”

Washington finished with 13 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown to go with five catches for 57 yards but completed just 1-of-7 passes for five yards and an interception. Jaedon Hubbard wasn't much better, going 5-of-12 with all of the yardage in Washington's direction and also throwing a pick.

On Sherman’s second drive, Grant converted a fourth-and-short to get into the red zone before SHS was forced to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Dane Casselberry in the final minute of the first quarter. Sherman would get into the end zone on the following drive with Elijah Chapman, who had three receptions for 71 yards, taking a pass in the right flat and outrunning the Wylie East defense down the sideline to score from 37 yards out and give Sherman an 18-0 lead at 8:23 of the second quarter that it would keep going into the half.

Wylie East got on the board with its first drive in the second half, scoring on a 52-yard touchdown run by Charis Jackson, who had almost all of his yardage on that carry. He ended with three rushes for 53 yards.

Sherman responded with a 16-play, 71-yard drive that chewed up over four minutes and was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Thompson on fourth-and-goal.

Washington Jr. wasted no time on Wylie East’s next drive, answering with a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play to pull the home team back within two scores. But it was as close as the Raiders would get.

After exchanging punts, Sherman started to pull away thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass from Grant to Jones on another fourth-down conversion.

Clark then came away with an interception he returned into Raider territory and Grant added a 16-yard touchdown run for a 38-14 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the game.

Westin Waters kicked a 25-yard field goal to close out the scoring for Wylie East with 4:35 left and the Raiders' last gasp attempt to get back in the game after recovering the onside kick was thwarted when Josiah Banks earned the second interception for Sherman and allowed the Bearcats to run out the clock.