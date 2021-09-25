Pottsboro takes down Howe to kick off district play

Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

HOWE — For a team that hadn't played a game in three weeks, the Pottsboro Cardinals opened district in a big way to earn their first victory of the season with a 59-14 win over Howe to kick off 5-3A (I) action.

A quirk of the schedule had the Cardinals (1-2, 1-0) with two straight byes after opening with losses to Community and Gunter. But Pottsboro still has eyes on earning at least a piece of another district crown despite dropping its first two games for the first time since 2009 and the first step in that direction was a successful one.

Major McBride had a major part in the victory as the sophomore totaled 194 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 carries. Three of those scores came in the first half as Pottsboro built a 42-0 advantage.

Jake Kubik and Jude Bentley each had TD catches while Jett Carroll added eight carries for 106 yards for the Cardinals, who host Emory Rains on Friday.

Carson Daniels had 23 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, Austin Haley threw for 196 yards and a score but was intercepted three times, Kaleb McNutt totaled three catches for 39 yards and a TD and Cooper Jones finished with eight receptions for 73 yards for Howe (0-4, 0-1), which will try to break a 16-game losing streak when it travels to Winnsboro on Friday.

Pottsboro got the ball first and got to work at the 45 yard line. Just two plays later McBride had his first touchdown with a 41-yard run for a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.

McBride made it a two-score margin with his 43-yard run in the middle of the first quarter as the Cardinals had their second straight two-play possession.

Less than a minute later it was a 21-0 lead for Pottsboro when Kubik came up with an interception and returned it 34 yards for the touchdown with 4:41 to go in the first.

McBride closed the quarter with another touchdown, this time from three yards out, for a 28-0 margin.

Both Carroll and Halen Flanagan saw time at quarterback and each threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Flanagan's was up first and he connected with Bentley for a 75-yard TD at the 7:28 mark of the frame.

The Bulldogs started to approach midfield but were then forced to punt. A penalty ended up giving Pottsboro the ball with better field position and, again, it took just a pair of snaps for the Cardinals to pad their lead. Carroll hit Kubik for the 21-yard TD with just over two minutes remaining until the break and Cooper Townsley had an interception as the first half expired to keep it a 42-0 margin.

Dionis Morina kicked a 35-yard field goal after the Cardinals held Howe to begin the third quarter.

McBride then scored for the fourth time on an eight-yard run with 2:44 left in the stanza.

Howe picked up both its touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Daniels ended the shutout bid when he broke loose for a 58-yard TD run with 9:20 remaining.

Pottsboro finished its scoring on the next drive as McBride went 53 yards for his final TD of the night.

Haley connected with McNutt on a 25-yard touchdown pass with just under five minutes to go.