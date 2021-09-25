Gunter shuts out Whitewright in the 8-3A (II) opener

Carrie Johnson

For the Herald Democrat

GUNTER — The reigning district champions got the defense of their 8-3A (II) crown off to a dominating start as Gunter did almost all of its scoring in the first half of a 56-0 victory over Whitewright on Homecoming.

Gunter (5-0, 1-0) notched its first shutout after holding each of its first four opponents to just single touchdowns and on the other side of the ball put up more than 450 yards of offense.

Hudson Graham completed all five of his passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and ran twice for 65 yards and a score, Ivy Hellman had a 17-yard TD catch and ran six times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, Cade Dodson had 68 yards and a score on six carries, Cannon Lemberg's lone reception went for a 39-yard touchdown and Kaden Rigsby and Tony Fraire also scored on the ground for Gunter.

It was the 35th straight district victory for Gunter, which travels to Bells on Friday night.

“Kids played hard,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “We are very pleased with the effort and execution we had.”

Kayden Carraway ran six times for seven yards and was 4-of-14 passing for 25 yards, Xy'Rion Daniels had eight yards on six carries and Maverick Sartain totaled three catches for 21 yards for Whitewright (1-4, 0-1), which managed just 40 yards and has lost four straight since earning a shutout win in its season opener. It will look to bounce back when it hosts Blue Ridge on Friday.

“Gunter is a well-coached tough football team. We need to continue to work hard and prepare for the rest of the district games," Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins said. "We still control our destiny for our goal of making the playoffs.”

On the first play of the game, Graham took a quarterback keeper 47 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Gunter then immediately forced Whitewright to punt on its first possession and followed it up with Hellman hauling in a 15-yard TD catch from Graham for the 14-0 advantage.

Adam Reed then came up with an interception to get Gunter the ball back at its 39-yard line and the home team headed down the field with another touchdown drive.

Rigsby had a reception for 13 yards, Hellman picked up 18 yards on the ground and the drive ended with an eight-yard run by Rigsby to make it 21-0 in the first quarter.

A second straight Whitewright possession ended with an interception, this time by Cole Lemons near midfield. It was quickly 28-0 at the end of the first quarter after Lemberg took a screen pass 39 yards for the score.

Dodson capped the next Gunter series, which covered 89 yards in six plays, by following his blockers on a 14-yard run that pushed the margin to 35 points.

Whitewright picked up a first down but stalled and Gunter ended up scoring twice more in the first half.

Hellman picked up a pair of TD runs near the goal line to close out the second quarter.

Gunter ended the scoring on Fraire's seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, marking the third time in four games it scored at least 50 points.