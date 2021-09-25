Football Roundup — S&S begins district slate with first victory

Herald Democrat

BLUE RIDGE — Chase Sloan’s touchdown in the fourth quarter provided a cushion that S&S needed as it held on to beat Blue Ridge, 17-14, in the District 8-3A (II) opener for its first win of the season.

Colten Courville had a TD catch from Kota Richardson and Kevin Sanchez kicked a 37-yard field goal for S&S (1-4, 1-0), which will host Lone Oak on Friday.

Casey Walls had a touchdown pass to Christian Longoria and Jonathan Garza ran for a score for Blue Ridge (1-4, 0-1), which travels to Whitewright on Friday night.

Bells 37, Leonard 29

In Leonard, Blake Rolen completed both of his passes for touchdowns as Bells started 8-3A (II) play with a victory against Leonard.

Brock Baker ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries while Bo Baker and Spencer Hinds had the TD receptions for Bells (3-2, 1-0), which hosts Gunter on Friday.

Hinds finished with 26 carries for 101 yards and Baker added nine carries for 47 yards.

D.J. Brown ran for three touchdowns to lead Leonard (3-1, 0-1), which has the district bye Friday.

District 4-3A (I)

Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18

In Ponder, Greyson Ledbetter ran for three touchdowns as Whitesboro opened district play with a victory against Ponder.

Asher Contreras and Jace Sanders also had touchdowns for Whitesboro (2-2, 1-0), which hosts Boyd on Friday night.

Ponder (3-1, 0-1) plays at Peaster on Friday.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 41, Farmersville 18

In Farmersville, Gavin Montgomery had 17 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns and was 9-of-19 passing for 250 yards and two TDs as Van Alstyne defeated Farmersville in non-district action.

Dakota Howard caught three passes for 125 yards and a score, Lucas Lindley finished with six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown and Jaden Mahan ran 14 times for 78 yards and a TD for Van Alstyne (4-1), which has surpassed last season’s win total.

The Panthers close out non-district play when they host Bullard on Friday night.

Brajoen Tidwell had 84 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries for Farmersville (2-3).

Eustace 42, Tioga 35

In Tioga, Logan Westbrook ran 15 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 56 yards and a score during the Bulldogs’ non-district loss against Eustace.

Chase Evans had 120 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, Tyler Henley’s lone reception was a 34-yard TD, Tanner Yant returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown and Johnny Dorpinghaus ran 18 times for 37 yards for Tioga (2-3), which has its bye on Friday before opening District 5-2A (I) play.

Christian Case ran for two touchdowns and had a TD pass for Eustace (4-1).

Quinlan Boles 48, Tom Bean 0

In Quinlan, the Tomcats suffered a non-district lost to Quinlan Boles.

Tom Bean (0-4) has the bye on Friday night before starting District 5-2A (I) play.

Gabriel Drennan ran for two touchdowns and threw another while Donovan Barnes scored twice on the ground for Boles (3-2).

Greenville Christian 46, Texoma Christian 0

In Greenville, the Eagles suffered a shutout loss against Greenville Christian to close out non-district play.

Texoma Christian (0-5) will host Prestonwood Christian Academy North in the TAPPS Division III District 2 opener on Friday night.