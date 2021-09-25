Denison pulls out a win against Prosper Rock Hill

With the game on the line everybody in Munson Stadium knew where the ball was going to end up.

The Jackets, down by a point, had just gotten the ball back after a fourth-down stop at their 31-yard line and 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. In the span of just one snap, Jadarian Price changed everything.

“Sometimes your horse is faster,” Denison head coach Brent Whitson said. “If you give JD a chance, something can happen.”

The senior running back added another signature moment — racing for a 69-yard touchdown which was the difference in the Denison’s 27-20 victory over Prosper Rock Hill in District 7-5A (II) action.

“Right before the touchdown, I knew I had to make something happen,” said Price, who added the two-point conversion to keep the Blue Hawks from potentially winning it on a touchdown.

The Notre Dame commit blew through a wide-open hole made in the left side of the line by Nathan Orrick and Dalton Brown, who kicked out a blitzing linebacker, put a move on a safety 10 yards downfield to get around an attempted ankle tackle and outraced three defenders to the end zone.

“The blocking was perfect,” Whitson said. “It was clinic tape.”

Price finished with 20 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Heavner completed 13-of-16 passes for 104 yards and a TD — becoming just the second Jacket to throw for 3,000 yards in a career — and Dylan DeHorney totaled three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown for Denison (3-1, 1-1), which travels to Frisco Memorial on Friday.

The Jackets made the score stand up when Curtis Moore forced a Brenner Cox fumble, that was recovered by Jakobi DeHorney, as the Blue Hawks were trying a reverse on fourth-and-six at the Denison 36 with just under 30 seconds remaining.

“We just decided to go get him,” Whitson said. “There were four black jerseys in the middle of that reverse.”

Cox was 13-of-20 passing for 202 yards and a TD and ran 17 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Shannon had 94 yards on 32 carries and Luke Knight finished with six receptions for 110 yards and a TD for Rock Hill (2-3, 1-2), which showed much improvement over the program's inaugural season when Denison earned a 66-14 win and set a school record with 632 yards.

The Blue Hawks dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 30 minutes, ran 71 plays to 43 by the Jackets and converted 8-of-18 third-down attempts — and then moved the chains on fourth-down on four of seven tries — but were unable to nurse home the 20-19 lead they took with 5:39 left in the third on Cox's eight-yard run.

“Sometimes those stats don’t end up mattering,” Whitson said. “I was proud as a program we refused to quit. I hope we made a lot of Jackets proud.”

Denison had to go 99 yards to open the second half when De’Teaurean Johnson slipped at the goal line returning the kickoff. Price capped the 11-play drive from two yards out for a 19-14 lead.

Cox put Rock Hill back in front on the ensuing possession and then the Blue Hawks recovered a muffed kickoff by Garyion Hart at the Denison 18.

But the Jackets were able to keep Rock Hill off the board, despite the Blue Hawks having first-and-goal at the eight. Garrett Silvestri ended up missing a 29-yard field goal after Lane Tharp knocked away a potential TD throw to the end zone on third down.

“That was a chance for them to cut our throat and defense made a play,” Whitson said.

Denison went three-and-out on its next two drives, yet stayed in it because the defense made fourth-down stops on the final three Rock Hill drives.

The first came with nine minutes left as Knight was a yard short on a leaping reception to the Denison 18.

When the Blue Hawks got the ball back with 7:24 left, they nearly ran out the clock. Rock Hill converted two third downs and then faced fourth-and-two at the Denison 31 with 2:36 remaining.

The Jackets had only one timeout left, so a first down would have all but clinched the game.

Shannon tried to pick his way through the right side but Jakobi DeHorney brought him down at the line of scrimmage, setting up Price's winning TD.

Rock Hill held a 14-12 advantage at the break. Each team had four possessions and that included Denison getting the ball with five seconds left before half-time.

The Jacket defense got in on the scoring after Logan Voight’s punt pinned Rock Hill at its two-yard line. After two runs back to the line of scrimmage, Jakalen Fields sacked Cox for a safety in the middle of the second quarter.

“Logan’s punt was a big play in the ballgame. It gave our defense a chance to make a play and it really fired them back up,” Whitson said.

Denison started the ensuing series at the Rock Hill 42 after Hart’s 31-yard return and a five-yard penalty on the Blue Hawks.

Dylan DeHorney capped the seven-play series with a spinning five-yard TD catch off a receiver screen to the left side to get the Jackets within two at half-time.

Rock Hill scored on its first two possessions for a 14-3 advantage early in the second quarter.

The Blue Hawks scored on the opening drive, covering 86 yards in seven plays. Denison was offsides on fourth-and-one at midfield and the next snap was a 46-yard touchdown catch by Knight.

A penalty wiped out Price’s six-yard TD run to the right pylon on the ensuing drive and Voight booted a 24-yard field goal with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

Rock Hill followed with a 10-play drive where Cox scrambled 25 yards to the left side for a touchdown at the 10:42 mark of the second quarter.