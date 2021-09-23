Herald Democrat

Shehadeh earns 1,000th career dig in Storm's win over Southern Nazarene

DURANT, Okla. — Grace Shehadeh posted 22 digs and reached the 1,000 dig mark for her career on her way to helping Southeastern to a 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9 win over Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Skylor Lewis had 14 kills and nine digs, Jessie Steele added 13 kills, Ruthie Forson finished with 42 assists, 11 kills and seven aces, Caroline Griffith totaled 10 kills and seven blocks and McKenzie Turkoly collected 13 digs for Southeastern (5-5, 2-1), which hosts East Central on Tuesday night.