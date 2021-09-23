October brings DU Dinners, including Texoma’s 46th Fundraiser

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

The month of October is known far and wide as the annual time for Texas and OU to gather in the Cotton Bowl once again, attempting to settle the Red River Showdown’s bragging rights as the Golden Hat gets awarded for another year.

But the month is also known for a bit more cooperative effort between Longhorn Country and the Sooner State, something that hunters from both sides of the border stream can all agree on.

And that’s the ability to put aside all gridiron differences, roll up the proverbial sleeves, and go to work to keep the ducks flying south down the Central Flyway each fall, eventually pushing into Texomaland.

That efforts between Texas and Oklahoma quacker backers will take place next month in the span of a week when the Bryan County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited both hold their respective fundraisers within a few miles of each other.

First up will be the 2021 Bryan County DU banquet, a dinner scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. Doors for the southern Oklahoma DU dinner open up at 6 p.m.

Being billed as the "Bryan County Ducks Unlimited 21 Guns for 2021" fundraising event, the dinner will feature a variety of auction, silent auction, and raffle items. To get into the door and have a chance to take something home, there are a variety of ticket options including single tickets at $50; couple's tickets at $80; youth tickets (17 and under) at $25; and family tickets at $125. Sponsor tables are available as well.

Something unique to the Bryan County DU dinner this year is a chance to win a shotgun if you go online and buy your ticket in advance. To have a chance at the Winchester SX4 12-gauge shotgun, visit the website at https://tinyurl.com/BryanCountyDU, follow the promptings, and purchase your early bird ticket online.

For information on the Bryan County DU event, or the special early bird drawing, please contact Chris Dorman at 405-517-7187 or Scott Walker at 870-279-2623. You can also get additional information at www.ducks.org.

A few days after the Bryan County DU dinner, it will finally be the turn of the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited as the local quacker backer group hosts its annual fall fundraiser and keeps pushing towards the chapter’s Golden Anniversary in a few years.

This year’s 46th annual Texoma DU dinner is officially slated for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison, located at 5015 U.S. Hwy. 75 right across from Texoma Medical Center. Doors to the 2021 Texoma DU event open at 6 p.m. with the barbecue brisket dinner from Dieter Brothers being served up at 7 p.m.

Once again, the Texoma DU committee will have plenty of items for attendees to take home by night’s end. That will include the usual array of hunting and fishing gear, sporting firearms, a variety of trips, lots of wildlife art, DU commemorative and collectible items and lots of other items unique to the local dinner.

All of those items will be awarded through the night’s energetic live auction, with Whitesboro’s longtime auctioneer Doug Rodgers manning the gavel once again. There will also be the usual silent auction, various raffles, special games, door prizes, and a few surprises for the night, all helping to make the Texoma dinner one of the Lone Star State’s biggest DU fundraisers each year.

If you’re interested in attending the Texoma DU dinner, committee members indicate that this year's ticket prices are $60 in advance for singles; $300 for Bronze Sponsors; $750 for Silver Sponsors; and $1,500 for Gold Sponsors. Each sponsorship level brings a varying number of tickets to the upcoming event; tickets to the Couple's Spring Event next year; and entry into the sponsor only raffle drawing.

For tickets and information on the 46th annual Texoma DU dinner, please call Newt Wright at 918-557-2622 or Paul Terrell at 903-267-4108. You can also visit DU’s website at www.ducks.org for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.