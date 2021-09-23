J.B. Webb — Slow day of fishing is better than work

Herald Democrat

After a windy Tuesday, Charlie and I opted to go fishing Wednesday when the wind was going to be less. Now as the day goes on, the wind puffs harder.

He and I agreed to be at the ramp at 6:30 a.m. The lake was like a mirror at that time. We launched and started fishing the rock bank at the mouth of our cove. He had gotten a good deal on one of those 10-speed Abou Garcia Reels. He had never fished it. Before we got around the point, he had a severe overrun on his brand-new reel.

As always, we try not to make fun of each other but I was braying like a bloated donkey laughing and commenting between laughs. By now you know things happen when we get in the same boat. We had just started fishing when he had a reel malfunction, a.k.a a bad backlash.

We had just started and he was already down one rod. As no fish wanted to come around us, we moved down toward the back of Little Mineral. We were mostly just hitting rocky banks and points without much to show for our efforts. Charlie caught a nice bass on his Heddon Chugger. I had one crash my Heddon Spit N Image and stayed on for three jumps before it got off. We tried other baits but this turned out to be a top-water and crank-bait day.

We kept moving around as the bite was slow. Charlie put another small bass in the boat and released it. I was looking the other way watching some stripers and sandbass popping up. I heard the water explode — all I could hear from him was (Big Big) bass. It must have been a big fish because Charlie doesn’t get that excited except over a big bass.

We made two more passes through the area the big bass was in with no takers. We fished on, sandbass and stripers found us again and I caught several on an old lead Rooster Tail Spinner Bait. Charlie finally gave up on the big bass and tied on a Chrome Blue back Cotton Cordell Super Spot. Dang if he didn’t catch a bass on it.

He fished it for a long time and caught some more fish on it; not all bass. Those silver fish liked it too. At our next spot as we worked toward the mouth of Little Mineral the wind was getting stronger. I had gone to my Rebel P60 Black and Chrome Pop R. I threw it up next to a big rock and on my second pop it was crashed by a good bass.

As tough as fishing for them had been, I was happy to catch one that big and get it in the boat. As we worked our way back toward his truck, in a little cove with some wind blowing in the Stripers found us again and a couple of boats joined us.

When we left, they were chasing them out into the lake where some big rollers were coming from the north. Finally, we called it quits. We had caught some bass, stripers and sandbass so you could say we had a fair day.

Charlie had the last laugh as one of the unbreakable knots I like to tie let me down and a Norman Little N that I really liked went off into the wild blue lake as he asked if I needed him to tie one on for me.

While idling around looking for my Norman Crankbait, a big osprey came diving straight into the water and flying back out with a meal. We had a fun day with a few in-boat mishaps that didn’t hurt either of us.

Friday night football that counts starts with a district game in Gunter. It’s homecoming night and I’m going to be wearing my shirt with Class of '61 on it. I’ll be wearing my GT hat also.

Our Gunter Tigers are proud of their fans and field. When a strange Tiger shows up, the fur will be flying. The Gunter coach is going to have to get a bigger office as he will add his third catskin rug. This old Gunter Guesser hasn’t been wrong this year so far says Gunter 60 or more if the Coach lets them out of the cage, Whitewright 7. Our Tiger D is proud of its single-digit games.