Denison looking to bounce back in a big way

It is the same place the Yellow Jackets find themselves after dropping their 7-5A (II) opener against Lovejoy.

A year ago the loss felt like a missed opportunity in a game which came down to the closing seconds.

This time around was a contest that quickly went from snowball to avalanche starting with the first possession and Denison found itself on the wrong of a score by a margin it had not experienced since 2007.

So regardless of the loss coming by a touchdown or six, the Jackets still have that same long journey through the district landscape ahead.

A year ago they were able to navigate their way to the third seed and make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

This time around the goal is to finish higher in the standings, even if the defending 7-5A (II) champs made that goal a little tougher to reach.

The first chance to erase the bad taste and build some positive momentum comes as Denison (2-1, 0-1) hosts Prosper Rock Hill (2-2, 1-1) in district play at 7 p.m. on Friday at Munson Stadium.

“We just didn’t respond well. Rather than harping on the negatives we’re teaching on the affirmative,” Jackets head coach Brent Whitson said. “We have seven big ballgames coming up. We still have a chance to show we’re really pretty good."

Denison’s district-opener against Lovejoy fizzled for the Jackets, who lost 49-7 and had trouble in all three phases — most notably almost getting shut out for the first time since 2010 and getting saved from that distinction only by Kenyan Kelly’s 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown with just over three minutes left. The outcome belied the meeting that was supposed to be between ranked teams — Lovejoy at No. 3 and Denison at No. 7.

“You look at the video and it could have been a different ballgame,” Whitson said. “The first six minutes, everything that could have gone wrong did, except we didn’t have a blocked kick.”

Denison managed just 180 yards of offense. Caleb Heavner completed 18-of-29 passes for 141 yards and an interception and Jadarian Price totaled 61 yards on 11 carries as the Jackets ultimately ended with only 39 yards on 26 rushes.

There were five turnovers and Lovejoy turned three of them into touchdowns as the Leopards, who had 459 yards, increased a 28-0 advantage after three quarters into the final tally.

“They’re really good. We played really bad. That’s a bad combination,” Whitson said. “At the end of the day we’re going to do everything we can to see them again.”

There were some bright spots as the defense made a pair of stops inside the 10-yard line that kept the Leopards from coming away with any points and a fourth-down stop in DHS territory during the third quarter when Lovejoy had three possessions and didn’t add to that 28-0 margin to keep the game somewhat in reach. But the Jackets sputtered every time they had the ball.

Rock Hill is coming off a 42-34 victory against Princeton. Donovan Shannon had 37 carries for 278 yards and five touchdowns while Brenner Cox was 12-of-17 passes for 216 yards and also ran for 75 yards and a score on six carries and Luke Knight finished with three receptions for 101 yards.

Princeton had more than 400 yards of offense with 339 of it coming through the air.

The Blue Hawks have already won more games than their inaugural season, when they went 1-7 overall with the lone victory coming against Lake Dallas in district action.

Sitting at 2-2, Rock Hill could be undefeated. In addition to a 61-0 victory over Dallas Samuell, the Blue Hawks lost 34-28 against Burleson Centennial and then 43-36 to Frisco Liberty to start 7-5A (II) play.

Scoring no fewer than 28 points so far is improved production for a unit which last season reached that number only four times and a far cry from the team Denison beat 66-14 a year ago.

Cox has completed 48-of-72 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns with an interception and also run 22 times for 230 yards and three scores.

“You watch him on film and he’s such a natural,” Whitson said.

Shannon’s big outing against Princeton makes up a big chunk of his season totals — 72 carries for 641 yards and 11 TDs.

Knight is Cox’s favorite target as he has 15 catches for 435 yards and six touchdowns while Ryan Threat had 16 receptions for 308 yards and a score and Tylan Townsend has seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

“Offensively they’re frightening,” Whitson said. “Big, good running back, good offensive line. This is a big one for them. I know that’s what they’re selling their kids.”

District 7-5A (II)

What: Prosper Rock Hill at Denison

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMKT 93.1 FM