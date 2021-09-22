Week 5 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at Wylie East

What: District 7-5A (I)

Where: Wylie ISD Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 2-2; Wylie East 2-1

Last week: Sherman lost 57-0 against McKinney; Wylie East did not play

Series: Sherman leads 4-3

Last season: Sherman won 45-7

Players to watch: Sherman: WR Aries Jones, DB Zacoreian Harris; Wylie East: QB Terrell Washington Jr., LB Tyler Jackson

Notable: The Bearcats are looking to win consecutive district openers for the first time since 2012-13 … Sherman is coming off its worst loss since a 62-0 defeat against Wylie East in 2014, which was also the last time it had been shut out … Wylie East has already surpassed its win total from last season, when it finished 1-7 and did not win a district game.

Prosper Rock Hill at Denison

When: 7 p.m.

What: District 7-5A (II)

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Prosper Rock Hill 2-2, 1-1; Denison 2-1, 0-1

Last week: Prosper Rock Hill won 42-34 against Princeton; Denison lost 49-7 against Lovejoy

Series: Denison leads 1-0

Last season: Denison won 66-14

Players to watch: Prosper Rock Hill: WR Luke Knight, DB Joseph McGinnis II; Denison: WR Keegan Pruitt, DE Landry Massenburg

Notable: Denison is coming off its worst loss (42 points) since a 63-21 defeat against Wichita Falls Rider in 2007 … The Jackets are trying to avoid their first 0-2 district start since 2014 … Prosper Rock Hill has already surpassed its win total from last year, when it finished 1-7.

Whitesboro at Ponder

What: District 4-3A (I)

Where: Ponder Field

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 1-2; Ponder 3-0

Last week: Whitesboro did not play; Ponder did not play

Series: Whitesboro leads 5-0

Last season: Whitesboro won 22-6

Players to watch: Whitesboro: QB Mac Harper, LB Asher Contreras; Ponder: QB Clifton Cooper, DB Graham Whitewood

Notable: Whitesboro is trying to win its 11th straight district opener … The Bearcats’ last shutout came against Ponder in 2018 … Ponder has already matched its win total from last season.

Pottsboro at Howe

What: District 5-3A (I)

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/ / www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

Records: Pottsboro 0-2; Howe 0-3

Last week: Pottsboro did not play; Howe lost 27-20 against Weatherford Christian

Series: Pottsboro leads 22-10-1

Last season: Pottsboro won 52-0

Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Jett Carroll, DB Dionis Morina; Howe: WR Cooper Jones, LB Bryce Crosby

Notable: Pottsboro has been off for three weeks, taking a double bye since losing to Gunter on Sept. 3 … Howe was supposed to be off last week with its bye but played Weatherford Christian since the Bulldogs did not play Week 2 because it cancelled its match-up against Bells due to COVID-19 protocols … The Cardinals have won 10 straight in the series while the Bulldogs have lost 15 straight games dating back to the 2019 season.

Whitewright at Gunter

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Whitewright 1-3; Gunter 4-0

Last week: Whitewright lost 42-14 against Cooper; Gunter won 59-6 against Pilot Point

Series: Gunter leads 17-10

Last season: Gunter won 31-14

Players to watch: Whitewright: WR Clayton Warford, LB Tyler Denlinger; Gunter: WR Cannon Lemberg, LB Saul Rodriguez

Notable: Gunter has won eight straight in the series and 11 of the past 12 … Gunter has won five straight district titles and is on a 34-game district winning streak … Whitewright has lost three straight after winning its season opener against Clarksville.

S&S at Blue Ridge

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: S&S 0-4; Blue Ridge 1-3

Last week: S&S lost 30-6 against Collinsville; Blue Ridge lost 33-14 against Wolfe City

Series: S&S leads 6-5

Last season: Blue Ridge won 38-15

Players to watch: S&S: TE Nathanael Raney, LB Eli Mahan; Blue Ridge: QB Casey Walls, DB Brody Darland

Notable: S&S is trying to avoid an 0-5 start for the third time in four years … The Rams last won a district opener in 2016 … After opening with a win against Collinsville, Blue Ridge has lost three straight and not scored more than 14 points in any of the losses.

Bells at Leonard

What: District 8-3A (II)

Where: Tiger Stadium

Records: Bells 2-2; Leonard 3-0

Last week: Bells lost 27-14 against Holliday; Leonard did not play

Series: Leonard leads 25-18-1

Last season: Bells won 42-14

Players to watch: Bells: TE Jaden Nelson, LB Koehler High; Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, LB David Brooks

Notable: Bells has won three consecutive games against Leonard for the first time since 1995-97 … The Panthers are trying to win their fourth straight district opener, which would be its first streak of that length since 1990-93 … Leonard had its game with Detroit cancelled last week due to sickness in the Detroit ISD.

Van Alstyne at Farmersville

Where: Farmer Stadium

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 3-1; Farmersville 2-2

Last week: Van Alstyne won 45-29 against Gainesville; Farmersville lost 49-38 against Ferris

Series: Van Alstyne leads 30-20-4

Last season: Van Alstyne won 42-41 in OT

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: ATH Gavin Bybee, DL Colby Hayes; Farmersville: RB Brajoen Tidwell, LB Jacob Tull

Notable: Van Alstyne won last season when it blocked the Farmers’ extra point in the extra period and then scored on its OT possession … The Panthers have won 12 of the last 13 meetings … Farmersville is averaging 44 points per game.

Eustace at Tioga

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Eustace 3-1; Tioga 2-2

Last week: Eustace won 27-24 against Scurry-Rosser; Tioga lost 25-22 against Rio Vista

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Eustace: RB Cannon Kilcrease, DB Cameron Wing; Tioga: TE Carson Lewter, DB Tanner Yant

Notable: This game was added to the Bulldogs’ schedule when the district removed the double bye it was using for COVID-19 makeup games last season … Tioga’s two losses have been by a combined 10 points … Three of Eustace’s games have been decided by 10 points or less.

Tom Bean at Quinlan Boles

Where: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium

Records: Tom Bean 0-3; Quinlan Boles 2-2

Last week: Tom Bean lost 31-6 against Como-Pickton; Quinlan Boles lost 48-14 against Celeste

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Tom Bean: WR Gavin Hamilton, DB Braden Tumlison; Quinlan Boles: QB Gabriel Drennan, LB Donovan Barnes

Notable: This was supposed to be a replacement COVID-19 game for Tom Bean last season but then Boles had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols … The Tomcats have scored just a single touchdown each of the past two games … Boles has already matched its win total from last season.

Texoma Christian at Greenville Christian

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Eagle Field

Records: Texoma Christian 0-4; Greenville Christian 1-2

Last week: Texoma Christian lost 52-0 against Lucas Christian; Greenville Christian did not play

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Texoma Christian: WR Caleb Barker, LB Christian Garcia; Greenville Christian: QB Brady Britain, ATH Jack Pope

Notable: This is the last game before TCS opens TAPPS Division III District 2 play … The Eagles are averaging just 12.8 points per game … After opening with two losses, Greenville Christian won its last game, 46-0, against Fruitvale two weeks ago.