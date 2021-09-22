Gunter survives in first game to sweep Pottsboro

POTTSBORO — The Gunter Lady Tigers haven’t lost a district match in almost two years and are seeking a second straight appearance at the Class 3A state tournament.

They know they are going to get everybody’s best shot, especially with a crowded field behind them in the district standings.

Pottsboro took its first aim at the first-place Lady Tigers, nearly pulling out the opening game, but Gunter survived the initial blow from the Lady Cardinals and went on to win 28-26, 25-13, 25-17, in 11-3A action.

“It was a playoff atmosphere. You could see their confidence coming off a big win before this and they came out swinging,” Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill said. “Maybe all the cylinders weren’t firing the whole time. I’m proud our girls won that first set. I’m pleased with a couple of ladies who chose to come and be dominant.”

Rayanna Mauldin had nine kills and three digs, Miranda Putnicki chipped in seven kills and four blocks, Hanna Rubis totaled six kills and two blocks, Aubrey Walton, Shae Pruiett and Abby Elmore all finished with four kills, Adi Henry handed out 16 assists and Pruiett also contributed 14 assists for Gunter (20-6, 4-0), which has won 25 straight district matches dating back to 2019 and hosts Whitewright on Friday afternoon.

There are just two seniors on a roster that does have some key contributors remaining from the program’s first state semifinal appearance. Only one loss so far is against 3A competition and it was to Bushland, which beat the Lady Tigers in the semis on the way to winning the title.

“It is a different group. We’re a relatively young team with sophomores and juniors. They want to continue that legacy. I think this group enjoys the process,” Gill said. “They do want the expectations and they do want to play the big dogs. The athleticism of this group and the chemistry is good. I’m super pleased with them.”

Ciara Redden put down eight kills, Palyn Reid had seven kills, seven assists and 10 digs, Taylor Hayes chipped in five kills, Kayci Schiltz collected seven digs and Jordyn Hampton totaled 11 assists and six digs for Pottsboro (18-8, 2-2), which heads to Howe on Friday afternoon.

Gunter got off to a fast start by notching four of the first five points and was holding a 10-4 lead when Pottsboro reeled off four straight points. The Lady Tigers were up 13-8 when the Lady Cardinals were the beneficiaries of some hitting errors that turned their deficit into a tie score at 13.

The teams traded points before Pottsboro went in front for the first time at 15-14 and there were a couple more ties, including a Hampton ace to square it at 21.

A service error put Gunter back in front, Putnicki followed with a kill and a net foul by the Lady Cards made it game point for the Lady Tigers. But a service error kept Pottsboro alive and it was tied at 24 after Redden’s kill and an Ava Sims ace.

The second lead for the Lady Cardinals came on the ensuing point when a Gunter block attempt went wide but Pottsboro couldn’t clinch the frame, committing another service error.

Elmore and Rubis wrapped kills around a GHS service error to keep the advantage for the Lady Tigers and in their fifth opportunity at game point, Henry’s ace finally clinched it.

“I thought that first game was some of the best volleyball we’ve played,” Pottsboro head coach Page Najarro said. “I just wish we could have transferred that to Games 2 and 3 as well.”

The Lady Tigers quickly raced out to an 8-1 lead in the second stanza as Putnicki and Mauldin led the push which made the gap too wide for Pottsboro to bridge.

Redden overpowered a block to trim the deficit to 9-4 but it was as close as the Lady Cardinals would get the rest of Game 2. Pruiett and Putnicki combined on a block for a 17-6 lead and Gunter’s advantage never dipped into single digits on the way to holding a 2-0 lead.

Pottsboro went in front during the early stages of Game 3 but was unable to build a cushion. Hampton landed a kill for a 7-6 lead but with the score tied at nine, the Lady Tigers got consecutive kills from Mauldin and Elmore to finish off a 5-0 run which gave Gunter the lead for good.

The Cardinals hung around for a little bit — Sims landed a kill to get the home team within 16-13 — but Rubis put down an ace in the middle of another 5-0 spurt from the Lady Tigers to provide some breathing room at 21-13 and Gunter went on to close out the sweep.