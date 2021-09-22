Sherman flips the switch, prepares for district opener

No matter win or lose, the Sherman Bearcats follow the same protocol on Saturdays. They go through all the normal day-after-game routines and when they get ready to head home, nobody leaves until they turn out the light.

The gesture signifies that whatever happened the prior night — whether a loss to your rival or a victory on a Hail Mary — the switch has been flipped with the focus now on the upcoming opponent.

It was no doubt a ritual every Bearcat was looking forward to this past weekend. Instead of heading into district play on a three-game winning streak, Sherman (2-2) was more than ready to turn the page and gear up for a trip to Wylie East (2-1) to open 7-5A (I) play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

“We turned the lights out on that one a little faster Saturday than we normally would,” Sherman head coach Cory Cain said. “It is about one game at a time. Our focus is on Wylie East.”

McKinney put any hopes of a positive feeling to end non-district play to rest when the Lions raced out to a 27-point lead after the first quarter on the way to a 57-0 win over the Cats.

It was the first time Sherman had been shut out since facing Wylie East in 2014, a 62-0 defeat which was the last time the program had suffered such a lopsided loss. It was also the first time SHS had been shut out at home since 1984, a span of 185 games.

The Bearcats could not generate anything offensively, finishing with only 70 total yards and five first downs. Phoenix Grant was 6-of-14 passing for 25 yards and an interception and also led the way in rushing with six carries for 24 yards. As a team Sherman had 45 yards on 30 carries.

Defensively the Cats gave up 487 yards as McKinney controlled the ball for 75 plays, was up 41-0 at the half and scored the last points in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

“Ball didn’t bounce our way from the start and on top of that, McKinney’s a really good team,” Cain said. “It got out of control early.”

But even if the score had been reversed, it wouldn't change the fact that the next six games will determine the success of Sherman’s season and if they are able to earn a second straight playoff berth and fourth in the past five years.

“There’s no difference in our preparation,” Cain said. “The enthusiasm to get out there and practice is still there. All coaches, win or lose, there’s always that battle of — are we doing enough or are we doing too much?”

Wylie East is coming off its bye, opting to rest up for the district opener by putting a game during what would have been its assigned bye during Week 10.

The Raiders opened the season with a 19-14 victory over Mount Pleasant — a team Sherman topped 36-35 a week later — and then beat Irving Nimitz, 29-28, before a 28-20 loss to Royse City.

It’s a group that could either be 3-0 or 0-3 based on a handful of possessions. Regardless, it looks better than the team Sherman beat 45-7 as the Raiders were on the way to a 1-7 season without any district wins in 2020.

“They’re playing with confidence. Royse City’s a good team and they played with them,” Cain said. “Our common opponent was Week 1 and then Week 2. We both have changed since then. I’m more focused on the progression from Games 1, 2 and 3.”

Quarterback Terrell Washington has completed just 13-of-34 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns with an interception but leads Wylie East in rushing with 369 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries — gaining at least 100 yards in every game — and in receiving with four catches for 75 yards and a score.

“That’s hard to do. He’s a fantastic player and there’s other guys around him,” Cain said. “They do a good job spreading those guys out, letting them make plays.”

But Jaedon Hubbard has seen time behind center, throwing at least three passes in every game and is 7-of-15 overall for 115 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

“They created some packages for him,” Cain said. “They want to move (Washington) around to get the ball in his hands different ways. I don’t blame them at all.”

Brandan Nurse is at 148 yards and a TD on 40 carries and Tristan Lee had 20 carries for 142 yards and a score.

In addition to Washington, five other Raiders each have multiple receptions. Charis Jackson has four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively the Raiders are led by six-foot-five junior end Anthony James, who is committed to Texas A&M. He is ranked just outside the Top 100 in the country for the class of 2023, a top 20 defensive lineman and 17th in the state.

“There’s another one that looks just like him,” Cain said. “We’re going to have to be ready going down there.”

District 7-5A (I)

What: Sherman at Wylie East

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Radio: KMAD 102.5 FM