Week 4 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville

Scott helped the Pirates to a second straight victory with big plays on both sides of the ball in a 30-6 victory against S&S. He had four receptions for 118 yards, including one for a 42-yard touchdown, and on defense picked off a pair of passes, one coming in the end zone, to go with a pair of tackles for a loss and two passes defended.

Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro

Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman

Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga