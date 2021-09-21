Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean gains sole possession of 1st in 16-2A

Herald Democrat

WOLFE CITY — Laramie Worley had nine kills and seven digs as Tom Bean swept Wolfe City, 25-22, 26-24, 25-13, for sole possession of first place in District 16-2A.

Emma Lowing, Kailey Vick and Jessie Ball all finished with six kills, Raylynn Adams totaled 31 assists, five kills and six digs, Hannah Kelly chipped in five kills and five digs and Taylor Brown collected 10 digs for Tom Bean (20-4, 4-0), which plays at second-place Tioga on Friday afternoon.

Tioga 3, Sam Rayburn 1

In Ivanhoe, Gabby Ayala had 17 kills as Tioga moved into a tie for second place in 16-2A with a 25-16, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21 victory against Sam Rayburn.

Annsleigh Koberick handed out 37 assists and Kaitlyn Garrison collected 21 digs for Tioga (8-15, 3-1), which hosts first-place Tom Bean on Friday afternoon.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-10, 25-4, 25-14 loss against two-time defending state champion Lovejoy.

Sherman (8-20, 1-3) hosts The Colony on Friday night.

Lovejoy (25-5, 4-0) stayed tied with McKinney North atop the standings.

McKinney North 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 loss against district co-leader McKinney North.

Denison (6-22, 0-4) travels to Prosper Rock Hill on Friday.

McKinney North (15-6, 4-0) stayed tied with Lovejoy atop the standings.

District 10-3A

Callisburg 3, Whitesboro 2

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had 25 kills, 20 digs and 11 assists for the Lady Bearcats but Callisburg rallied for a 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-11 victory over Whitesboro.

Jenna King added eight kills and 15 digs, Addisen McBride put down six kills, Maddy Cole handed out 24 assists to go with seven digs and Abby Robinson collected 23 digs for Whitesboro (11-17, 0-4), which travels to Paradise on Friday.

Boyd 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, the fourth-place Lady Rams suffered a 25-15, 25-6, 25-18 loss against first-place Boyd in district action.

S&S (18-7, 2-2) will play at Pilot Point on Friday afternoon.

District 11-3A

Howe 3, Whitewright 2

In Whitewright, Ashton Long had 18 kills, seven digs and four aces for Whitewright but Howe outlasted the Lady Tigers for a 25-22, 25-20, 12-25, 19-25, 16-14 victory in district play.

Katy Long handed out 40 assists to go with three kills and a pair of aces for Whitewright (9-14, 1-3), which travels to Gunter on Friday.

Howe hosts Pottsboro on Friday afternoon.

Bonham 3, Bells 1

In Bonham, Bailee Dorris had 14 kills for the Lady Panthers but Bonham earned a 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16 victory over Bells in district action.

Katie Spears added five kills, five assists and 12 digs, Laykin Little totaled three blocks, Blair Baker and Brooklyn Blodgett each handed out five assists and Hannah Bondarenko collected seven digs for Bells (13-12, 2-2), which plays at Leonard on Friday.