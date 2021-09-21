Southeastern volleyball suffers first GAC loss at SWOSU

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State was unable to bounce back from a slow start at Southwestern Oklahoma State, suffering its first Great American Conference loss of the season with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 setback.

Skylor Lewis posted 10 kills and 11 digs while Caroline Griffith added seven kills, Ruthie Forson finished with 19 assists, 10 digs and four kills and Grace Shehadeh collected 10 digs for Southeastern (4-5, 1-1), which hosts Southern Nazarene on Thursday night.