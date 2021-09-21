Herald Democrat

Storm golf finishes just outside top 10 at NSU Classic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Jordan Holifield paced Southeastern Oklahoma State on its way to an 11th-place finish at the 23rd Annual NSU Classic at Muskogee Golf Club.

The Savage Storm carded a three-day total score of 881 on the par-71, 6,729-yard course, posting a 296 in its first round, followed by a 287 on the second 18 holes before closing out the event with a 298.

Southeastern was three shots behind Missouri Western State for 10th. Arkansas Tech took the title with an 837.

Holifield tied for 21st, with with a three-over-par 216 for the event.

Trent Zorgdrager was next with a six-over 219 to finish tied for 36th.

Justice Hartman carded a 224, which was tied for 60th, and Dalton McGinnis was one shot behind Hartman at 12-over.

Jesse Rouse rounded out the Storm effort with a 230 in a tie for 83rd.

Southeastern will be back in action starting Monday at the MSSU Fall Invitational at Shangri-La Country Club in Monkey Island, Okla.