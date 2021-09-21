Austin College kicker Aldridge earns ASC weekly honors

Herald Democrat

DALLAS — Austin College kicker John Aldridge has been named the American Southwest Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Aldridge, a junior from Richardson, was instrumental in Austin College earning its first victory of the season in a 16-7 win over Sul Ross State University. Aldridge connected on all three of his field goal attempts, with a long of 31 yards, and also made his lone point after attempt for a total of 10 points scored. He also played a big role in the field position battle, averaging 65 yards on kickoffs, including one touchback.