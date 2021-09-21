Austin College men's soccer earns first win of the season

Herald Democrat

The Austin College men's soccer team built a 2-0 lead but needed a late goal from Ivan Barrios to top McMurry University, 3-2, for its first victory over the season.

The 'Roos (1-6) took advantage of their scoring opportunities with Louis Catchpole tallying on a feed from Mickey Maloney in the 20th minute for a 1-0 lead that remained into the second half.

Jacob Tekle finished a header off of a free kick from Pablo Macias at the 48:02 mark to make it 2-0, but McMurry got a goal from Griffin Gayler just two minutes later to cut the margin in half.

Kevin Serrano tallied eight minutes later to tie the match before Barrios netted the winner in the 66th minutes from Maloney and Xander Spurlock.

Connor Tullis finished with five saves for the 'Roos, including a potential tying shot from point-blank range by Andres Martinez in the 89th minute.