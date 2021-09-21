AC hires Sherman's Snow to be swim coach

Herald Democrat

Dan Snow has been named the new head coach for Austin College swimming and diving, athletics director David Norman has announced.

Snow most recently served as the head coach at Sherman High School for the past year and a half.

"We're excited to be adding someone with Dan's experience to the 'Roo athletics family," said Norman. "He brings with him a tremendous reputation in the world of swimming, including all across the state of Texas, and will do a tremendous job leading our men's and women's swimming and diving programs moving forward."

Snow replaces Bob Filander, who had led the 'Roos since 2013.

Snow was hired to take over at Sherman in May 2020 to replace Jodi Thompson, who led the swim program for 24 years before stepping down, and was about to begin his second season with the program. Prior to SHS, Snow served as the head coach at Flower Mound High School from 2008-2019. At Flower Mound, Snow not only coached the swimming and diving teams, but also served as the head coach of boys and girls water polo teams.

He previously worked as the head coach at Duncanville High School in 2007-08, as well as Mansfield High School in 2006-07 and Bryan Adams High School in 2005-06.

During a 16-year career as a high school head coach, Snow has coached 20 district champions, eight region champions and five top 10 finishes at the state meet, including a third-place girls finish in 2019 when Snow was named the Class 6A Coach of the Year by the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. He also has been District Coach of the Year eight times and Region Coach of the Year twice.

Snow served in the United States Marine Corps from 1977-1991, and earned his master's degree from Dallas Baptist University in 2002. From 1974-2005, Snow coached USA, Military, and FINA swim teams in California, Texas, North Carolina, and Okinawa, Japan.