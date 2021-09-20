Lesley leads Storm cross-country at 6K ACU Classic

Herald Democrat

ABILENE — Southeastern Oklahoma State cross-country came away with a seventh-place finish at Abilene Christian’s 6.2K Naimadu Classic.

Despite the change in distance, Zinara Lesley still led the team with a time of 24:45.8 to place 27th.

Megan Rose was next in 26:06.5 for 42nd place.

Rachel Wynn earned a time of 26:39.7 to finish 51st, just ahead of Ashley Martinez-Medina who clocked 26:47.5 to finish 53rd. Bailey Pritchett turned in a time of 28:08.1 to finish 64th and Madelynn Coffey was 66th in 28:24.9.

Southeastern is off until running in the Incarnate Word Invitational on Oct. 2.