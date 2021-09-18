Week 4 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Longview     0-0  3-1  91  81

H. Park        0-0  3-1 129 113

Wylie East   0-0  2-1  68  70

Sherman     0-0  2-2 101 149

W. Mesquite 0-0  2-2 145 115

Tyler            0-0  2-2 139 124

M. North      0-0  1-3 124 165

Friday, Sept. 17

McKinney 57, Sherman 0

Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26

Highland Park 52, Rockwall 31

Longview 24, Bryant (Ark.) 21

Rockwall-Heath 70, McKinney North 35

(Wylie East bye)

Thursday, Sept. 23

Longview at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Sherman at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

McKinney North at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

(Highland Park bye)

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Lovejoy        2-0  4-0 240 49

F. Liberty      2-0  4-0 204 112

Frisco          1-0  3-0 167 81

F. Memorial 1-1  3-1 160 119

Lake Dallas 1-1  3-1 158 161

P. Rock Hill  1-1  2-2 167 111

Denison       0-1  2-1  86  83

F. Leb. Trail  0-2  1-3 101 160

Princeton     0-2  2-2 147 145

Friday, Sept. 17

Denison 49, Denison 7

Prosper Rock Hill 42, Princeton 34

Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Memorial 38

Lake Dallas 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 32

(Frisco bye)

Thursday, Sept. 23

*Lake Dallas at Frisco Liberty (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Prosper Rock Hill at Denison, 7 p.m.

Frisco Memorial at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Frisco at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

(Lovejoy bye)

4-4A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Aubrey         0-0  4-0 193 41

V. Alstyne    0-0  3-1 169 93

Krum           0-0  3-1 148 49

Celina          0-0  3-1 111 66

Sanger        0-0  2-2 190 129

Friday, Sept. 17

Van Alstyne 45, Gainesville 29

Mineral Wells 42, Sanger 41

Bridgeport 34, Krum 31

Celina 42. Paul Pewitt 6

Aubrey 27, Terrell 14

Friday, Sept. 24

Van Alstyne at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Venus, 7:30 p.m.

Krum at Community, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Nike at Celina, 7:30 p.m.

Caddo Mills at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.

4-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Ponder        0-0  3-0 130 58

Peaster        0-0  3-0 151 40

Brock           0-0  3-0 119 22

Paradise      0-0  3-0 124 25

Bowie          0-0  2-1 107 58

Pilot Point    0-0  1-2  64 116

Whitesboro  0-0  1-2  61 111

Boyd            0-0  0-3  77 145

Friday, Sept. 17

Paradise 31, Millsap 12

Gunter 59, Pilot Point 6

Brock 41, Iowa Park 6

(Whitesboro, Peaster, Ponder, Bowie, Boyd bye)

Friday, Sept. 24

Whitesboro at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Point at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

Bowie at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

5-3A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Mt. Vernon  0-0  3-0 143 40

Winnsboro   0-0  2-1 109 78

Rains           0-0  1-1  58  63

Bonham       0-0  1-2  97 152

Mineola       0-0  1-2  80  59

Commerce  0-0  1-2  55  83

Howe           0-0  0-3  65  96

Pottsboro     0-0  0-2  48 107

Friday, Sept. 17

Weatherford Christian 27, Howe 20

(Pottsboro, Mineola, Emory Rains, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Bonham, Commerce bye)

Friday, Sept. 24

Pottsboro at Howe, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.

Bonham at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.

8-3A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Gunter         0-0  4-0 181 26

Leonard       0-0  3-0 148 56

Bells            0-0  2-2 149 94

Lone Oak    0-0  2-2  83  94

Whitewright 0-0  1-3 105 103

Blue Ridge  0-0  1-3  64 152

S&S             0-0  0-4  78 158

Friday, Sept. 17

Collinsville 30, S&S 6

Cooper 42, Whitewright 14

Gunter 59, Pilot Point 6

Holliday 27, Bells 14

Lone Oak 21, Edgewood 13

Wolfe City 33, Blue Ridge 14

(Leonard bye)

Friday, Sept. 24

S&S at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Bells at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.

Whitewright at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.

(Lone Oak bye)

5-2A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

Trenton        0-0  2-1  89  78

Tioga           0-0  2-2 164 65

Collinsville   0-0  2-2 120 104

Alvord          0-0  2-2 117 153

Lindsay        0-0  2-2 158 103

Tom Bean    0-0  0-3  34  97

Friday, Sept. 17

Rio Vista 25, Tioga 22

Collinsville 30, S&S 6

Como-Pickton 31, Tom Bean 6

Petrolia 35, Alvord 14

Trenton 28, Dallas Gateway 20

Lindsay 53, Valley View 18

Friday, Sept. 24

Eustace at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.

Tom Bean at Quinlan Boles, 7:30 p.m.

Cumby at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Henrietta, 7:30 p.m.

(Collinsville, Alvord bye)

TAPPS Division III District 2

                   Dist Year PF PA

C. Classical 1-0  3-0 180 37

A. Christian 1-0  4-0 227 108

I. Faustina   0-0  3-0 171 32

D. Fairhill     0-0  0-2  12 107

TCS             0-0  0-4  51 196

PCA North   0-2  1-3 189 236

Friday, Sept. 17

Lucas Christian 52, Texoma Christian 0

*Azle Christian 86, Prestonwood Christian Academy North 56

Dallas Fairhill at Waco Christian, (n.)

UME Prep at Irving Faustina, (n.)

(Fort Worth Covenant Classical bye)

Friday, Sept. 24

*Azle Christian at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Richland Springs, 7 p.m.

Dallas Fairhill at Garland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Texoma Christian at Greenville Christian, 2 p.m.

THESA at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 1 p.m.