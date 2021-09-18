Week 4 Texoma High School Football Scores and Standings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Longview 0-0 3-1 91 81
H. Park 0-0 3-1 129 113
Wylie East 0-0 2-1 68 70
Sherman 0-0 2-2 101 149
W. Mesquite 0-0 2-2 145 115
Tyler 0-0 2-2 139 124
M. North 0-0 1-3 124 165
Friday, Sept. 17
McKinney 57, Sherman 0
Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26
Highland Park 52, Rockwall 31
Longview 24, Bryant (Ark.) 21
Rockwall-Heath 70, McKinney North 35
(Wylie East bye)
Thursday, Sept. 23
Longview at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Sherman at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
McKinney North at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
(Highland Park bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Lovejoy 2-0 4-0 240 49
F. Liberty 2-0 4-0 204 112
Frisco 1-0 3-0 167 81
F. Memorial 1-1 3-1 160 119
Lake Dallas 1-1 3-1 158 161
P. Rock Hill 1-1 2-2 167 111
Denison 0-1 2-1 86 83
F. Leb. Trail 0-2 1-3 101 160
Princeton 0-2 2-2 147 145
Friday, Sept. 17
Denison 49, Denison 7
Prosper Rock Hill 42, Princeton 34
Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Memorial 38
Lake Dallas 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 32
(Frisco bye)
Thursday, Sept. 23
*Lake Dallas at Frisco Liberty (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Prosper Rock Hill at Denison, 7 p.m.
Frisco Memorial at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Frisco at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
(Lovejoy bye)
4-4A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Aubrey 0-0 4-0 193 41
V. Alstyne 0-0 3-1 169 93
Krum 0-0 3-1 148 49
Celina 0-0 3-1 111 66
Sanger 0-0 2-2 190 129
Friday, Sept. 17
Van Alstyne 45, Gainesville 29
Mineral Wells 42, Sanger 41
Bridgeport 34, Krum 31
Celina 42. Paul Pewitt 6
Aubrey 27, Terrell 14
Friday, Sept. 24
Van Alstyne at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Venus, 7:30 p.m.
Krum at Community, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Nike at Celina, 7:30 p.m.
Caddo Mills at Aubrey, 7:30 p.m.
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Ponder 0-0 3-0 130 58
Peaster 0-0 3-0 151 40
Brock 0-0 3-0 119 22
Paradise 0-0 3-0 124 25
Bowie 0-0 2-1 107 58
Pilot Point 0-0 1-2 64 116
Whitesboro 0-0 1-2 61 111
Boyd 0-0 0-3 77 145
Friday, Sept. 17
Paradise 31, Millsap 12
Gunter 59, Pilot Point 6
Brock 41, Iowa Park 6
(Whitesboro, Peaster, Ponder, Bowie, Boyd bye)
Friday, Sept. 24
Whitesboro at Ponder, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Point at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Bowie at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Mt. Vernon 0-0 3-0 143 40
Winnsboro 0-0 2-1 109 78
Rains 0-0 1-1 58 63
Bonham 0-0 1-2 97 152
Mineola 0-0 1-2 80 59
Commerce 0-0 1-2 55 83
Howe 0-0 0-3 65 96
Pottsboro 0-0 0-2 48 107
Friday, Sept. 17
Weatherford Christian 27, Howe 20
(Pottsboro, Mineola, Emory Rains, Winnsboro, Mount Vernon, Bonham, Commerce bye)
Friday, Sept. 24
Pottsboro at Howe, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Mineola, 7:30 p.m.
Bonham at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Emory Rains, 7:30 p.m.
8-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Gunter 0-0 4-0 181 26
Leonard 0-0 3-0 148 56
Bells 0-0 2-2 149 94
Lone Oak 0-0 2-2 83 94
Whitewright 0-0 1-3 105 103
Blue Ridge 0-0 1-3 64 152
S&S 0-0 0-4 78 158
Friday, Sept. 17
Collinsville 30, S&S 6
Cooper 42, Whitewright 14
Gunter 59, Pilot Point 6
Holliday 27, Bells 14
Lone Oak 21, Edgewood 13
Wolfe City 33, Blue Ridge 14
(Leonard bye)
Friday, Sept. 24
S&S at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Bells at Leonard, 7:30 p.m.
Whitewright at Gunter, 7:30 p.m.
(Lone Oak bye)
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Trenton 0-0 2-1 89 78
Tioga 0-0 2-2 164 65
Collinsville 0-0 2-2 120 104
Alvord 0-0 2-2 117 153
Lindsay 0-0 2-2 158 103
Tom Bean 0-0 0-3 34 97
Friday, Sept. 17
Rio Vista 25, Tioga 22
Collinsville 30, S&S 6
Como-Pickton 31, Tom Bean 6
Petrolia 35, Alvord 14
Trenton 28, Dallas Gateway 20
Lindsay 53, Valley View 18
Friday, Sept. 24
Eustace at Tioga, 7:30 p.m.
Tom Bean at Quinlan Boles, 7:30 p.m.
Cumby at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay at Henrietta, 7:30 p.m.
(Collinsville, Alvord bye)
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
C. Classical 1-0 3-0 180 37
A. Christian 1-0 4-0 227 108
I. Faustina 0-0 3-0 171 32
D. Fairhill 0-0 0-2 12 107
TCS 0-0 0-4 51 196
PCA North 0-2 1-3 189 236
Friday, Sept. 17
Lucas Christian 52, Texoma Christian 0
*Azle Christian 86, Prestonwood Christian Academy North 56
Dallas Fairhill at Waco Christian, (n.)
UME Prep at Irving Faustina, (n.)
(Fort Worth Covenant Classical bye)
Friday, Sept. 24
*Azle Christian at Irving Faustina, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Covenant Classical at Richland Springs, 7 p.m.
Dallas Fairhill at Garland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Texoma Christian at Greenville Christian, 2 p.m.
THESA at Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 1 p.m.