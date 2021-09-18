Volleyball Roundup — Sherman completes comeback against Denison

Herald Democrat

The Sherman Lady Bearcats rallied for a victory over the rival Denison Lady Yellow Jackets, 18-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-9, 15-6, in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (8-19, 1-2), which hosts district co-leader Lovejoy on Tuesday night, moved into a four-way tie for fourth place after completing the comeback.

Denison (6-21, 0-3) will host the other team sharing the 10-5A lead, McKinney North, on Tuesday night.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 3, Gainesville 0

In Gainesville, Maci Densmore had 13 kills as second-place Van Alstyne swept Gainesville, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11, in district action.

Samantha Moore added nine kills, Riley Ross chipped in seven kills and seven digs, Lanie Thorpe handed out 39 assists and Lydia Carroll totaled five kills for Van Alstyne (19-10, 2-1), which has the district bye on Tuesday before playing at first-place Celina on Friday.

District 10-3A

Pilot Point 3, Whitesboro 2

In Pilot Point, Libby Langford had 22 kills, 10 digs and five assists for Whitesboro but Pilot Point pulled out a 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 victory in district action.

Olivia Scoggins added four kills and 13 digs, Maddy Cole handed out 20 assists to go with six digs and three aces, Abby Robinson collected 26 digs and Karley Wolf chipped in eight digs for Whitesboro (11-16, 0-3), which hosts Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Ponder 3, S&S 1

In Sadler, Marlee Howard had eight kills and two blocks but the Lady Rams came up short against Ponder, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, in district action.

Paige turner chipped in seven kills and three aces for S&S (18-6, 2-1), which will host first-place Boyd on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Bonham 0

In Bonham, Gunter moved into sole possession of first place with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Bonham.

Gunter (19-6, 3-0) will play at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers also had a 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25, 12-15 loss against Prestonwood Christian in non-district action.

Whitewright 3, Leonard 2

In Leonard, Robin Edwards had 13 kills, five blocks and four aces as Whitewright rallied for a 6-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-11 victory against Leonard in district action.

Rylie Godbey finished with 14 kills and three blocks for Whitewright (9-13, 1-2), which hosts Howe on Tuesday night.

Bells 3, Howe 0

In Bells, Bailee Dorris had seven kills as the Lady Panthers defeated Howe, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12, in district action.

Katie Spears added four kills and seven digs, Laykin Little also put down four kills and Blair Baker handed out eight assists for Bells (13-11, 2-1), which travels to Bonham on Tuesday night.

Howe, which is 0-3 in district play, heads to Whitewright on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 3, Blue Ridge 2

In Pottsboro, Taylor Hayes had 16 kills, six digs and four aces as the Lady Cardinals outlasted Blue Ridge, 23-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22, 15-13, in district action.

Ciara Redden added 11 kills, 12 digs and three aces, Ava Sims put down six kills, Palyn Reid handed out 18 assists to go with 15 digs, Jordyn Hampton finished with 14 assists and 11 digs and Autumn Graley collected 16 digs for Pottsboro (18-7, 2-1), which hosts first-place Gunter on Tuesday night.

District 16-2A

Collinsville 3, Tioga 1

In Tioga, Addisyn McDonnell had 15 kills and six blocks as Collinsville defeated Tioga, 25-10, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, in district action.

Rosie Cordero added seven kills and four blocks, Abby Martin chipped in four kills, Audrey Miller put down seven aces to go with 11 digs, Devyn Elvington handed out 13 assists, Shelby Derzapf finished with 10 assists and Haidyn Bryson collected 12 digs for Collinsville (10-15, 2-1), which hosts Trenton on Tuesday.

Tioga (7-15, 2-1) travels to Sam Rayburn on Tuesday.

Tom Bean 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Ivanhoe, Jessie Ball put down 11 kills as Tom Bean defeated Sam Rayburn, 25-13, 25-10, 25-7, in district action.

Raylynn Adams had 23 assists, seven kills, seven digs and four aces, Laramie Worley totaled seven kills, eight digs, four assists and three aces, Emma Lowing chipped in five kills, Hannah Kelly added five aces and three kills and Taylor Brown collected 11 digs for Tom Bean (19-4, 3-0), which hosts Wolfe City for sole possession of first place on Tuesday night.