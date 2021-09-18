Storm stay perfect with win over Southwestern Oklahoma State

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Katrell Blakely had two touchdowns among 161 all-purpose yards to help Southeastern Oklahoma State hold off Southwestern Oklahoma State, 37-28, in Great American Conference action at Paul Laird Field.

Daulton Hatley completed 23-of-36 for 303 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a pick for Southeastern (3-0, 3-0), which is off to its best since opening the 2017 season with six straight victories.

He spread the ball around to seven different receivers but it was Blakely and Marquis Gray who combined for most of the damages as Blakely logged 127 yards on 10 grabs with one TD and Gray finished with 109 yards on five catches.

Braxton Kincade added a touchdown catch for the Storm, who travel to Southern Nazarene on Saturday afternoon.

CJ Shavers, Deundre Wheeler and Ryan Taylor combined for 148 yards on 26 carries with Shavers and Wheeler each scoring.

Blakely's 34-yard touchdown run pushed the team total to 178 yards on the way to 481 yards of total offense.

The defense was led by seven tackles each from Ke'Shawn Somerville, Maalik Hall and Conner Swope.

Swope had the biggest defensive play by sealing the victory with an interception on the final Bulldog drive of the night.

Southwestern (0-3, 0-3) started the scoring as it took the opening possession 75 yards in 12 plays with Tanner Griffin finding Patrick Lee for a 19-yard TD just over five minutes into the game.

Southeastern wasted little time in answering as Hatley connected with Gray to convert on third down with a 47-yard pickup and two plays later Hatley found Kincade for a 17-yard touchdown to even the game at seven.

After the Storm forced a three-and-out, a big pass play of 31 yards from Hatley to Gray on fourth down set up a Shavers TD run with 46 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Southeastern stopped the Bulldogs in their own territory again to open the second quarter, and the ensuing 62-yard, five-play drive ended with a Blakely 34-yard touchdown run on a reverse for a 21-7 lead with 11:47 to play in the first half.

Southwestern answered back by going 73 yards in eight plays with a Griffin throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Torin Justice that cut the Storm's lead to 21-14 with 8:11 to go in the second quarter.

Southeastern stretched its lead back to 14 points just two minutes later when Hatley found Blakely with a 29-yard TD throw.

A touchdown by the Bulldogs right before the half on an 87-yard TD pass from Griffin to Deshon Moreaux made it a 28-20 margin after the PAT was blocked.

The score stayed that way into the fourth quarter. The Storm made it down to the 11-yard line but were forced to settle for a 28-yard field goal from Trey Keatts that widened the lead to 31-20 with 10:26 to play.

Southwestern closed the gap on its ensuing drive, which included a fourth-down conversion before capping the 11-play, 81-yard drive with a Nate David five-yard TD run. The two-point conversion trimmed the Storm lead to 31-28 with 5:05 remaining.

Southeastern got some breathing room when Wheeler scored from 11 yards out but the missed extra point made it a nine-point margin.

The Bulldogs made it to the Storm 39-yard line before Swope picked off Griffin and allowed Southeastern to kneel out the clock.